Coney Island Brewing Company Adds Beach Beer Kölsch to Year-Round Lineup

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – No matter what time of year, Coney Island locals never forget what makes their corner of Brooklyn so special: the beach. As homage to this centerpiece, Coney Island Brewery will add a new beer to their year-round lineup: Beach Beer – an easy-drinking Kölsch, available throughout New York, New Jersey and Baltimore, Maryland starting March 18.

Beach Beer is inspired by the spirit of summer. It’s a classic Kölsch-style beer, with a pale gold appearance and bright clarity. Brewed to be crisp and balanced, it has a delicate dryness and smooth mouthfeel. Clocking in at 4.6 percent ABV it’s brewed to serve as a reminder that the beach is always within reach. After a successful trial in the Surf Avenue taproom, the team opted to offer it to their fans 365 days a year.

“Coney Island is a beach town, so it only made sense to brew ‘Beach Beer,’” said head brewer Matt McCall. “But the comradery [sic] of the neighborhood is felt year-round, so we made sure to brew a beer that could be enjoyed any time of year. After a year of trials in the taproom, we settled on a Kölsch-style ale and we’re thrilled to get this out into the world for others to enjoy.”

Beach Beer: Ingredients & Stats

Malt: 2-Row, Munich, Golden Naked Oats, White Wheat

Hops: HBC 566

Yeast: Ale

ABV: 4.6 percent

IBU: 13

Kosher: Yes, Star-K Kosher Certification

Beach Beer will be available to drinkers in New York, New Jersey and Baltimore, Maryland as of March 18 in select restaurants and bars on-tap, and in cans in convenience and grocery stores. For a list of locations that sell and pour Coney Island beer visit: coneyislandbeer.com/beers/find.

About Coney Island Brewing Company

The mission of Coney Island Brewing is to brew craft beer that captures the spirit, flavor and romance that is Coney Island. The company’s home brewery, located on Surf Avenue in Coney Island, is open seven days a week. For more information, visit us online at: www.coneyislandbeer.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @coneyislandbeer. Coney Island Brewing Company is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Coney Island and Beach Beer are registered trademarks of Coney Island Brewing Company.