Concrete Beach Brewery to Release Mango Biche Gose

MIAMI — When Juliana Barazza – general manager of Concrete Beach Brewery and native to Colombia – thinks of summer, she thinks of Mango Biche – a typical Colombian snack where unripe green mangos are served with salt, lime and pepper. Barazza pitched the idea of turning the sour, salty, and incredibly refreshing snack into a beer last year to Head Brewer Eric Hernandez. He loved the concept.

“I am so excited to have a little taste of home in Mango Biche Gose,” said Juliana Barazza, GM of Concrete Beach Brewery. “It’s the perfect combination of two of my favorite things – beer and mango biche – just in time for that mid-summer heat!”

The brewery will share its Mango Biche Gose with fans later this month – a gose made with lime juice, puréed green mangos from Lyons Farms Homestead, salt and Amarillo hops – just in time to pay tribute to Colombian Declaration of Independence on July 20. The release will be marked with a brewery event aptly named It’s Mango, Biches featuring a mango-eating contest with Amazonica, classic Latin American eats by local El Zambo, entertainment by Barraquilla Carnaval performers and DJ Law with the beats. Cans will be available starting at noon for $13.99 per 6-pack. Concrete Beach Brewery will donate $1 for every Concrete Beach Brewery pint sold at the brewery on July 20 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. to Carnaval de Barranquilla up to $800.*

Ingredients & Stats

Malt: Two Row, Acidulated, White Wheat

Hops: Amarillo Yeast: VT Ale

Other: Mango juice, lime juice, lactobacillus bacteria, salt, pureed green mangos

ABV: 4.8%

IBU: 8SRM: 6

*Concrete Beach Brewery will donate $1 for every pint sold on July 20 from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. to Carnaval de Barranquilla up to $800. *Maximum donation $800. Offer valid only at Concrete Beach Brewery. For more information on Carnaval de Barranquilla, visit carnavalusa.wixsite.com/carnavalusa.

About Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Brewery brews a variety of beers for the greater Miami area at their Wynwood-based brewery. The brewery’s Social Hall located at 325 NW 24th St. features an 18-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly inspired beers to suit all tastes and a rotating list of events. The Social Hall is open Sunday-Thursday 12PM-12AM and Friday-Saturday 12PM-2 AM. Concrete Beach Brewery is online at concretebeachbrewery.com, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Concrete Beach is part of A&S Brewing Collaborative, an independently operated subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Concrete Beach, Concrete Beach Brewery, and the Concrete Beach logo are registered trademarks of Concrete Beach Brewery.