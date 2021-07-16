Community Brewing Ventures Adds 3 New Partners in Q2

Newton, NC – Community Brewing Ventures (CBV) saw a busy First Quarter with the addition of seven brand partnerships (six breweries and a kombucha/non-alcoholic brand), and the Second Quarter proved to be just as busy. CBV has added three more partners to its roster, launched products for two existing brands, and opened its taproom in Newton.

Current breweries partnered with CBV include:

Bay Cannon Beer Company: Located in Tampa.

Bold Mariner Brewing Company: Based in Norfolk, Virginia.

D9 Brewing Company: Located in multiple locations in North Carolina.

Steam Theory Brewing: Located in Dallas.

UpDog Kombucha: Based in North Carolina, UpDog Kombucha is the flagship brand of the non-alcoholic and alternative beverage portfolio of the CBV.

Urban Brews Lab: Located in Chicago.

New partnerships with CBV announced in Q2:

Shotgun Beer: Located in California, Shotgun is the brainchild of Brewbound Startup Brewery Challenge participant Craig Kovaleski, aiming to create an everyday beer for the casual craft drinker.

Second Self Beer Company: Located in Atlanta, Second Self is known for its “no-compromise” approach to both ingredients and techniques.

Side Hustle Brews: Based in the United Arab Emirates, Side Hustle is coming stateside with innovative beers that transcend borders of flavor

New CBV products launched in Q2:

UpDog Kombucha products Happy Baby Jasmine Lavender, Firefly Peach Basil, Sphinx Mojito, and Sun Salute Ginger Turmeric were brought to market on June 31 and are now available in NC, VA, and Washington, DC.

Bay Cannon Beer Company beers Xander Mosaic Hazy IPA, Elias Galaxy Double IPA, Emilia Dry-Hopped Blonde Ale, and Maxwell Stout were brought to market on June 14 and are now available for purchase in DC, FL, LA, MD, NC, PA, and VA.

“As CBV continues to grow our partnerships and bring products to markets, our focus continues to be on the amplification of breweries,” said Aaron MJ Gore, director of strategic partnerships with CBV. “2021 has been a monumental year for CBV. We now have ten partnerships and have brought two of them to market. CBV focuses on the parts of scalability and capital that smaller breweries aren’t equipped for, allowing them to focus on their craft. We want to keep the craft in craft beer, and to bring the power back to the brewery.”

Bold Mariner will be the next CBV product launch later in July.

“Working with CBV has been great! It really feels like one big team, and they have been like rocket boosters for Bold Mariner,” said Michael Stacks, founder and president of Bold Mariner Brewing Company.

“The work up to our launch with CBV has been amazing; it almost feels like right before our grand opening. The thought of Bold Mariner beer getting to so many new markets and to so many people who have not tried our beers before is exciting. We can’t wait for people to discover our brand, and CBV is getting us that exposure.”

CBV is looking to partner with brands with good values, a strong community connection, and the ability to grow their footprint with the right support. Do you think you have what it takes to be a part of CBV? Let’s talk.

About Community Brewing Ventures

Community Brewing Ventures (CBV) is an organization focused on helping small breweries overcome the challenges that oftentimes prevent them from growing to meet the demand for their beer. By working with contract brewing partners across the Eastern US, they can bring great beer to new customers who otherwise may never have had the opportunity. Most importantly, the small breweries that CBV works with stay independent, continuing to drive the innovation and creativity that makes craft beer so special.

CBV grew out of D9 Brewing Company, one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing and most exciting breweries. Seeing the opportunity to apply the lessons that he learned through growing his own business to helping others in the industry, founder and CEO Andrew Durstewitz realized the gap between how big a brewery can become and how big it should become was often insurmountable. CBV can take on the more labyrinthine elements of logistics and operations, allowing the small breweries to continue doing what they have always been so good at: creating value for the customer.

For More Information:

https://www.communitybrewingventures.com