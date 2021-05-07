Combustion Brewery Adds 16oz 4-Packs

PICKERINGTON, OH – Combustion Brewery & Taproom now has 8 varieties available in 16oz 4-packs for carryout and drive-thru pickup from their Pickerington taproom.

“We’ve seen our To-Go crowlers traveling further from our brewery as people share our beers and ciders with friends from out of town, which we love to see. With this in mind, we want to keep our to-go beer fresher longer and these 16oz cans will help us fulfill our mission to deliver fresh beer every time,” said Keith Jackson, Co-owner & Brewmaster at Combustion.

4-Pack Options Include:

Combustion IPA (India Pale Ale) – Lady Peiskos (Hazy India Pale Ale) – Now We’re Talkin’ (Double IPA) – Wanderlust (Blonde Ale) – Blueprint (Blueberry Blonde Ale) – Sir Veza (Mexican Lager) – Blood Orange Cider (Fruited Cider) – Pick Cherry (Fruited Cider)

