Columbus Blue Jackets and BrewDog USA Announce Multiyear Extension and Expansion of Partnership

COLUMBUS, OHIO – The Columbus Blue Jackets and BrewDog USA, the UK’s leading craft brewer that established its US headquarters and first international brewery in Columbus in 2016, announced the multiyear extension and expansion of its partnership that began before the 2017-18 National Hockey League season. The centerpiece of the enhanced partnership is the introduction of BrewDog’s new hockey-themed beer that will be named by fans in a contest that launches today.

Fans (ages 21 and over) may visit BlueJackets.com/NameTheBeer to cast a vote for one of four choices: Jackets Required, Cannon Blast, Trash Talk or Puck Bite. Voting closes on Thursday, October 10 and the winning name will be revealed in-arena and via CBJ social channels during the Jackets’ game vs. the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, October 11. Qualified individuals that participate in the online voting will be entered to win a grand prize package that includes a player-autographed hockey stick and a brewery tour at the Canal Winchester facility.

The new beer, described as “a truckload of citrus, pine and mango in the crushable 5% Pale Ale,” will join the existing selection of BrewDog offerings at Nationwide Arena that include Punk IPA, Elvis Juice and Hazy Jane. The yet-to-be-named beer will also be available at BrewDog bars and retail locations across Ohio by the end of October.

“We’ve enjoyed a terrific partnership with BrewDog since they burst onto the scene a few short years ago and we’re thrilled to elevate them to Proud Partner status inclusive of some new promotional, community and hospitality activation,” said Ryan Shirk, Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “It is a fitting kickoff to the new hockey season to engage our fans in the rollout of this new specialty brew and we look forward to seeing what the 5th Line decides.”

“We’re delighted to be partnering with the Columbus Blue Jackets on this customized brew! We’ve gone to great lengths to incorporate how we can personalize this beer to represent CBJ far-and-wide and cannot wait for the fans to decide on a name! We’re looking forward to providing this amazing beer across the United States, available at Nationwide Arena, BrewDog bars, and retailers across Ohio,” said Allison Green, CEO of BrewDog Brewing Company (USA). “We made this beer in celebration of this incredible community, and this beer will stand amongst the stories of the fans. We’re ready to roll out the final product to the 5th Line.”

About BrewDog Brewing Company

Since 2007, BrewDog has been on a mission to make other people as passionate about great craft beer as we are. From the Headliner series, which includes bold, uncompromising pack leaders like Elvis Juice IPA, to the Amplified range (beer, but turned up to 11), BrewDog brews beer that blows people’s minds, and that impact the community and people around them/

Cofounders James Watt and Martin Dickie shook up the business world in 2010 with the launch of pioneering crowdfunding initiative Equity for Punks, an initiative that has seen the company raise more money through online equity crowdfunding than any other on record. The funds and the army of shareholders (120,000) has enabled the Scottish craft brewery to scale up without selling out.

With nearly 100 bars across the globe, export into 60 countries, and a brewery in Ohio that launched in 2017, BrewDog continues to take the craft beer revolution stratospheric, whilst continuing to push the boundaries, invest in people, put the beer first, and champion other small breweries in its venues.

The Blue Jackets open the 2019-20 season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m. Full and partial season tickets for the Blue Jackets’ 2019-20 campaign are currently available for purchase. Information on all ticketing options can be obtained by calling (800) NHL‐COLS or by visiting BlueJackets.com.