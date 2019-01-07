Columbia Distributing to Acquire Another Oregon Wholesaler

Portland, Oregon-headquartered Columbia Distributing will acquire a majority of the assets from Graybeal Distributing in Eastern Oregon.

A purchase price was not disclosed.

The transaction, which is expected to close by February 28, will add nearly 1.2 million cases of product to Columbia’s business, according to director of corporate communications Lidsi Taylor.

“This will allow us to expand numerous brands where we see strong potential for growth while delivering on our brand promise,” Columbia president and CEO Chris Steffanci said via a press release. “And that’s to provide ongoing, sustainable opportunities for all of our key stakeholders – employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the communities where we operate.”

“I have no doubt the business we’ve built is in good hands,” Graybeal CEO Maryl Featherstone added in the release.

Columbia, one of the largest wholesalers in the U.S., distributes more than 70 million cases of product across its operations in Oregon, Washington and California. Last year, the company added more than 11 million cases of product to its business through the separate acquisitions of Marine View Beverage in western Washington and General Distributors in Oregon City, Oregon.

Columbia said it would make “very little change” to Graybeal’s operations. The company is expected to operate under the Columbia Distributing name upon the closing of the acquisition.

Graybeal, which is based in Pendleton, sells more than 500 brands from 190 beer and non-alcoholic beverage suppliers throughout Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Baker and Wallowa counties in Eastern Oregon.

Graybeal distributes a number of the same beer brands as Columbia, including offerings from MillerCoors, Constellation Brands, Heineken, Pabst, Founders, Rogue Ales, Sierra Nevada and Mark Anthony Brands.

The 64-year-old Graybeal also sells well-known craft labels from Deschutes, Stone Brewing, Lagunitas, New Belgium and Boston Beer Company, among others. The company also distributes several hard cider, FMB, tea and soda brands, as well as non-alcoholic offerings from Rockstar, Snapple, Fiji Water and others.

