Colorado Veterans Project and Old 121 Brewhouse Partner to Tap New Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager

COLORADO – Old 121 Brewhouse has created a special brew for Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) and will release Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager to raise funds in support of local veterans. This year’s collaboration will launch with a tap party on Friday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. at Old 121 Brewhouse, located at 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager is medium-bodied, with a biscuit-like malt character and fruity notes from noble hops. The lager has 25 IBU and 4.5 ABV, with a light amber color. Priced at $7 per pint, $1 from each beer sold will be donated to CVP to help further its initiatives in supporting local veterans and veteran-related organizations. Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager will be on tap at Old 121 Brewhouse and available through at least the end of the year.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Old 121 Brewhouse, and for their support in creating the Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager to raise funds for our local veterans,” said Rob Bingham, founder, CEO and executive director of Colorado Veterans Project. “The team at Old 121 Brewhouse puts passion and pride into their brews, which are also delicious, and we’re thankful for the support that they give to Colorado Veterans Project.”

CVP is one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in the state, aiming to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradoans, and the funds raised from the sale of Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager will help to enhance the organization’s mission. CVP collaborated with Old 121 Brewhouse in 2019 to brew the Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager and hosted a tap party fundraiser, where $1 from each pint sold was donated to CVP to support for the local veteran community.

“As part of our core values, Old 121 Brewhouse is committed to giving back to the local community in meaningful ways,” said Brett Zahrte, head brewer at Old 121 Brewhouse. “Colorado Veterans Project was one of first organizations that we teamed up with to accomplish this goal and we’re proud to continue our support of their initiative to build a stronger, more supportive community around veterans.”

About Colorado Veterans Project

Colorado Veterans Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradoans by building a stronger, more supportive community around our veterans. CVP hosts special events to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations. Since the inception of CVP in January of 2014, Colorado Veterans Project has aligned with 125+ veteran organizations and works alongside the mayor’s office to host the official Veterans Day activities for the City of Denver including the Denver Veterans Day Parade and the Denver Veterans Day Festival.

For More Information:

https://old121brewhouse.com