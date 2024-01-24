Colorado College and Goat Patch Brewery Raise a Toast to 150 Years With Exclusive Brew

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— In honor of Colorado College’s upcoming 150th anniversary, the institution has collaborated with Goat Patch Brewing Company to rebrand its popular blonde ale as a CC beer, creating a unique and celebratory beer, fusing tradition with innovation.

Inspired by Vice President and Director of CC Athletics Lesley Irvine, who recognized the trend of colleges crafting their own signature beers, this collaboration became an inevitable choice. Goat Patch brews were made available at Ed Robson Arena nearly two years ago and have become extremely popular with the community attending events there. As Irvine aptly put it, “Why not us?”

“This is such an exciting and fun partnership for Colorado College with a high-quality local business,” said Irvine. “Goat Patch aligns with our own values of commitment to community and their competitive spirit is reflected in their high-quality outcomes, which aligns so seamlessly for us. This helps build community, pride, brand, and loyalty in a highly visible way. We are grateful for their willingness to partner, and we are excited to bring the CC community their very own beer – particularly in celebration of our 150th anniversary!”

Over the past 18 months, this collaboration has evolved from Goat Patch products first being served in Ed Robson Arena in 2022, to hosting various CC community gatherings at the brewery, to a now more strategic partnership. This effort supports local community building through high-quality, value-driven brands and organizations.

Cate Baze from Goat Patch Brewery eloquently captures the essence, stating, “Partnering with Colorado College on this special brew for their 150th anniversary is more than crafting a beer; it’s our way of raising a pint to their legacy. This collaboration embodies our shared dedication to innovation, community, and a celebration of tradition. It’s more than just a drink; it’s a flavorful tribute to 150 years of excellence and the vibrant spirit of CC.”

The timing of this launch, coinciding with Colorado College’s landmark sesquicentennial celebration, holds profound significance. Beyond the beverage itself, this unveiling symbolizes shared values, dedication, and the promise of a vibrant future. It stands as an ode to the past while raising a collective glass to the exciting journey ahead.

Colorado College community members and the public will have the chance to decide the first-ever CC beer’s name through an online voting site from January 19 – February 18. The winning name will be announced at the end of March. The newly branded beer will be served along with other Goat Patch beers at CC events, Goat Patch Brewery, and other Colorado Springs dining and bar establishments.

About Colorado College

Colorado College is a nationally prominent, four-year liberal arts college that was founded in Colorado Springs in 1874. In 1970 the college created the Block Plan, in which its approximately 2,300 undergraduate students take one class at a time in intensive 3½-week segments. A Master of Arts in teaching degree also is offered. The college’s vision is to ignite students’ passion and potential in order to create a more just world.

About Goat Patch Brewing Company

Goat Patch Brewing Company started like all great ideas – good friends with a common passion sitting around a kitchen table dreaming about the future. Even before their name (which eventually became a nod to the beard style of co-owner and head brewer Darren Baze), they all agreed on a shared set of values: balanced brews, community engagement, and adventure. Now with 2018 and 2020 GABF medals, a World Beer Cup medal in 2022, and numerous other recognitions, they are proud to play a part in bringing award-winning craft beer to their community.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/goat-patch-brewing-colorado-college