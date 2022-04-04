Collaboration Beers Abound At Living The Dream Brewing Company

LITTLETON, Colorado – It’s unofficial collaboration brew season at Living The Dream Brewing Company, who are partnering with several Colorado breweries to create specialty beers that span styles and concepts; to be served at Collaboration Fest, and to support the Pink Boots Society.

Fresh off a tapping of the Treat Yo Self Stout made with Lady Justice Brewing for Stout Month, Living The Dream brewers collaborated on three beers that are now available while supplies last. Meet them here.

Pink Boots Society

A celebration of the Pink Boots Society International Women’s Collaboration Brew Day, A Kühl Of Their Own is an experimental Lager that was brewed at 105 West Brewing in Castle Rock. It’s inspired by all things fun in the sun, baseball, peaches, Big League Chew®, and cold beer. The name is a clever combination of a classic women’s baseball movie reference, and the German word Kühl, meaning cool, cold, or chilly. This beer will be available at Living the Dream, Platt Park Brewing Co., and 105 West Brewing Co.

Monumental Beer Works

For Collaboration Fest 2022, Living the Dream wanted to partner with Western Slope breweries who they often visit when they’re out playing in Colorado’s wilderness. First up, they called previous Living The Dream team member Brian Fischer of Monumental Beer Works and the two breweries created Hurricane Hazy IPA. It’s inspired by a Hurricane cocktail, infused with flavors of passionfruit, orange, lime, and cherry.

“It’s very fulfilling seeing Monumental succeed and grow,” said Jason Bell, Founder of Living the Dream.

Ska Brewing

In another Collaboration Fest 2022 partnership, Living the Dream teamed up with Ska Brewing to brew Living The Ska Dream Double IPA. The focus in this brew was hop additions, and lots of them. Brewers used nine unique hops and multiple hopping techniques. “We wanted a big base to build on but didn’t want to get into the ‘Triple IPA’ range,” says Living The Dream Head Brewer Rob Meehan. “We’ve got bittering, aroma, whirlpool, dip hop, and dry hop additions to show how each variety can add something unique based on type of addition.”

Living the Dream is excited to work with Colorado beer icon Ska to create something truly unique that can be enjoyed across the state.

Try all of these storied beers, and more, in the Living The Dream tasting room and at the collaborating locations while supplies last. Contact Emily Hutto at hutto@radcraftbeer.com with media inquiries about any of the above.

ABOUT LIVING THE DREAM BREWING CO.

Living the Dream Brewing is a craft brewery established in 2014 in Littleton, our home base for adventure in Colorado. Built on a foundation of brewing beer using only the finest ingredients, Living the Dream celebrates the people, places, and activities of the Centennial State.

For More Information:

https://radcraftbeer.com/news/living-the-dream-beer-collaborations-2022