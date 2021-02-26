Coin Toss Brewing Commemorates 5th Anniversary with Release of 3 Beers

OREGON CITY, Ore. — Coin Toss Brewing is commemorating five years in business with a socially distant celebration for its fans at its newly expanded taproom. The brewery will hold an anniversary party Feb. 26-28 with indoor seating at the taproom, located at 14214 Fir St., Unit H, as well as heated and covered outdoor seating.While the COVID-19 pandemic led to closures and downsizing for many small businesses, Coin Toss Brewing was able to expand, taking over an adjacent 1,500-square-foot suite in its building complex and purchasing a new branded van for home deliveries.

“For all the past 12 months has thrown at us, we feel so fortunate to have reached the five-year mark,” said Tim Hohl, Coin Toss owner. “We are blessed by the support of our customers and the entire Oregon City community who’ve helped us hit this milestone.”

Coin Toss will release three beers at the anniversary celebration, with beer labels featuring local original artwork from Lake Oswego artist Craig Spencer.

Brother Rand’s Belgian Tripel, the brewery’s first Belgian-style beer, is made with local Oregon City honey and named in honor of Rand Lindell, a taproom regular who supplied the honey. The beer will be available on draft and in limited edition 750-ml bottles.Returning as Coin Toss’s exclusive anniversary beer will be Could Have Bought A Beach House Imperial IPA, a high-octane yet balanced and smooth beer featuring generous amounts of El Dorado and Cascade hops; it will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.

Rounding out the lineup will be Black Hohl IPA, Hohl’s very first homebrew and one of the first beers Coin Toss released. The black IPA is making a return following a three-year hiatus and will be available on draft and in 16-ounce cans.Guest can enjoy live music from local musicians all three days: Shane Brown on Friday and Sunday and Dave Harris on Saturday. There will also be featured food trucks daily: Smak Dab’s Burgers on Friday, Chop Chop Chicken Sundaes on Saturday, and Twisted Gyros on Sunday. Fans can purchase commemorative fifth-anniversary glassware; souvenir t-shirts; and four new beer bread mixes plus a brownie mix, with ingredients packaged in a crowler can along with instructions and a coupon for a $5 crowler fill.

Coin Toss Brewing offers a variety of signature brews available by the pint, crowler, growler or keg. The company is committed to crafting the finest beers in honor of Beervana’s illustrious history. The Coin Toss moniker is a nod to the fateful event that determined the city of Portland’s name. Although pioneer Asa Lovejoy (from Boston, Mass.) may have lost the historic coin toss to Francis Pettygrove (of Portland, Maine), the brewery would like to reach back through the years and tell him: Heads or tails? It’s beer, you win! CoinTossBrewing.com | @CoinTossBrewing on FacebookTwitterInstagram