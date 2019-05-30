Coelacanth Brewing Partners with Ales for ALS to Release JANINA Hazy IPA

NORFOLK, Va. — Coelacanth Brewing is partnering with Ales for ALS and the ALS Association to raise awareness — and money — to help in the fight against ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis).

JANINA (Yah-nee-nah) is a Hazy IPA brewed with a proprietary blend of experimental hop varietals selected by some of the best brewers in America and provided to us by Ales for ALS.

The beer is named in honor of Janina Oldakowski – the grandmother of Melissa Erskine, co-owner of Coelacanth Brewing. Janina was born in Warsaw Poland in 1929 and emigrated to the US in 1962. She was an elementary school teacher both in Poland and the US. Janina lost her battle with ALS in 1999 at the age of 70 after a 2-year battle with the disease.

“We will shortly announce a release day event. ALL of the proceeds from the sales of JANINA during the event will be contributed to these great ALS organizations,” said Kevin Erskine, owner of Coelacanth Brewing.

Thereafter $1 from every glass of JANINA sold at the brewery will be donated to support the ALS Therapy Development Institute and their ongoing goal to find a cure for ALS. A portion of sales will also be donated to the ALS Association DC/MD/VA Chapter.

“It is my hope that local Restaurants will also host ALS fundraising events featuring JANINA,” continued Erskine. “As we will make donations for every keg that is carried by local restaurants.”

“ALS has touched my family and millions of families like ours,” said Melissa Erskine. “Caring for my Grandmother was a devastating experience and we’d love to help stop another family from going through that.”

In recognition that May is ALS Awareness Month, JANINA will be brewed in May 2019 and will be released in early June.

About ALS

Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease or Motor Neuron Disease (MND). It is a progressive, neurodegenerative disease that causes muscle weakness, difficulty breathing and swallowing, and paralysis while leaving the senses intact. ALS attacks certain cells in the brain and spinal cord needed to keep muscles moving. Most people survive two to five years after their diagnosis, with an estimated 30,000 people in the US and 450,000 worldwide living with the disease. Currently, there is no effective treatment or cure.

ALS is not contagious.

Most people who develop ALS are between the ages of 40 and 70, with an average age of 55 at the time of diagnosis. However, cases of the disease do occur in persons in their twenties and thirties. Generally, though, ALS occurs in greater percentages as men and women grow older.

ALS is 20% more common in men than in women. However, with increasing age, the incidence of ALS is more equal between men and women.

Half of all people affected with ALS live at least three or more years after diagnosis. Twenty percent live five years or more; up to ten percent will live more than ten years.

Approximately 6,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with ALS each year. The incidence of ALS is two per 100,000 people, and it is estimated that at least 16,000 Americans may be living with ALS at any given time.

ALS occurs throughout the world with no racial, ethnic or socioeconomic boundaries and can affect anyone.

Some studies suggest that military veterans are about 1.5 to 2 times more likely to develop ALS. Although the reason for this is unclear, possible risk factors for veterans include exposure to lead, pesticides, and other environmental toxins. ALS is recognized as a service-connected disease by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

About Coelacanth Brewing

Coelacanth is a traditional, family and employee-owned Brewery located in the Ghent district of Norfolk, Virginia. Their Old Glory was awarded Gold for the “Best American Lager”, while in 2017 Passion Fruit Gose was awarded the Gold Medal and Quiet Storm (Imperial Milk Stout) was awarded the Silver Medal in the State’s most prestigious competition run by the Virginia Craft Brewer’s Guild. Other award-winning Beers from Coelacanth include Nunya (Raspberry Brown Ale), ENEFKAY (India Pale Lager), CBPB (British Pub Beer) and Kopimanis (Latte Stout). Coelacanth also was named the 2018 VIRGINIA GREEN BREWERY OF THE YEAR for our outstanding Environmental work and has a strong history of philanthropic work.

About Ales for ALS

Participating Ales for ALS brewers receive their requested amount of the unique hop blend, created and donated annually by Loftus Ranches and YCH Hops exclusively for brewers participating in this fundraising program. There is no charge to brewers for this amazing hop blend. Ales for ALS™ brewers donate $1 to the ALS Therapy Development Institute for each pint of the resulting Ales for ALS brew sold. The funds raised are spent immediately on their mission to discover and develop effective treatments for ALS.

About the ALS Therapy Development Institute

The ALS Therapy Development Institute and our scientists actively discover and develop treatments for ALS. We are the world’s first and largest nonprofit biotech focused 100 percent on ALS research. Led by people with ALS and drug development experts, we understand the urgent need to slow and stop this disease. Learn more at als.net.

About ALS Association

By leading the way in global research, providing assistance for people with ALS through a nationwide network of chapters, coordinating multidisciplinary care through certified clinical care centers, and fostering government partnerships, The Association builds hope and enhances quality of life while aggressively searching for new treatments and a cure. The Association leads the way in research, care services, public education, and public policy — giving help and hope to those facing the disease.