CODO Design Releases 2021 Craft Beer Branding Trends Review

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Indianapolis, IN – CODO Design, a leading craft beer branding firm, has released its 6th annual Craft Beer Branding Trends review.

The 2021 Craft Beer Branding Trends review explores package design trends, emergent beverage opportunities and lasting COVID-19 effects.

Clocking in at just under 20,000 words, CODO has broken the piece into three core areas: trends driven by COVID-19, major industry trends, and visual (branding and package design) trends. To round this out, CODO tapped eighteen industry experts to provide context from a variety of angles on what’s shaping craft beer today (and tomorrow).

Some of the major industry trends covered include brewery rebrands and packaging refreshes, a focus on brand architecture (including a look at why “Endorsed Brands” are such a popular approach for launching brand extensions), “clean labels,” non-alcoholic beverages and hard seltzer.

Some of the package design trends identified include “Chobani-fication,” “Slaps,” “Bifurcation,” “Vintage Mascots,” “Tombstone Typography,” and opportunities for more compelling art direction as breweries move further into eCommerce and direct-to-consumer channels.

For the expert opinion portion, CODO spoke with folks spanning brewery founders, CEOs, distributors, marketing directors, leading industry consultants, authors, strategists and economists.

For More Information:
https://cododesign.com/2021-craft-beer-branding-trends/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels
05/27 - Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels
Brewbound Podcast
06/03 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
06/10 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Podcast
06/17 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.