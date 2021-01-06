CODO Design Launches Beer Branding Trends Newsletter

Indianapolis, IN — CODO Design, a leading craft beer branding firm, is launching a new monthly email newsletter geared toward beer marketing professionals.

The Beer Branding Trends Newsletter is a monthly collection of field notes covering trends, currents and actionable advice from the front lines of beer branding. This offers a more timely look at the larger, popular annual trend reviews CODO has been publishing for the last 5 years.

The Beer Branding Trends Newsletter is geared toward marketing directors, brand directors, in-house designers, sales folks, brewery owners and anyone else who is tasked with the job of selling more beer and growing their business. CODO will outline up-to-the-minute ideas to keep you current, plus track emergent trends so you can plan for what might happen over the next year or two.

CODO will round out each piece with expert interviews, video content, interesting reads and exclusive insights from parallel industries like distilling, cannabis and CPG food and beverage. All this, assembled in a handy cheatsheet of notable tidbits you can apply to your brewery’s branding today.

For more information: https://beerbrandingtrends.com

