Coco & Co Launches Coconut Water RTD Range

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

NEW YORK – Custom coconut company CoCo & Co has unveiled SUNBOY, the very first range of ready-to-drink beverages made from spiked coconut water and real fruit juice.

The all-natural line of spiked sparkling coconut water combines the hydrating super fruit with the delightful flavors of passion fruit, pineapple and tangerine juice, for a light and refreshing drink that cuts out all unnecessary sugar and calories and is gluten-free.

CoCo & Co founders Luke McKenna and Yair Tygiel came up with the idea for SUNBOY after the company’s unique custom branded coconuts—and hangover-beating fresh coconut cocktails—became a staple of music festivals and parties nationwide.

“Coconut water is the perfect cocktail mixer,” Tygiel said. “It’s hydrating and low in sugar and calories so you feel great afterwards. We say, drink coconut water today so you don’t need it tomorrow morning.”

SUNBOY is a natural extension of the CoCo & Co brand, which aims to spread unbridled joy with coconuts.

“There’s an emotional connection people have with coconuts that is totally unique,” McKenna said. “They evoke the whimsy and relaxation of warm vacations and promise hydration and overall healthfulness. SUNBOY captures the magic, flavor and nutritional profile of a fresh coconut cocktail in the convenience of a can.”

SUNBOY launches June 1st in Passion Fruit, Pineapple and Tangerine flavors, as well as a variety mix-pack.

SUNBOY facts:

– Made with hydrating coconut water and real fruit juice

– 5% ABV

– No added sugar

– Gluten-free

– 100% natural ingredients

– No artificial flavors or additives

For More Information:
https://drinksunboy.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels
05/27 - Brewbound Frontlines: Feat. Half Time Beverage's Jason Daniels
Brewbound Podcast
06/03 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club
06/10 - Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Podcast
06/17 - Brewbound Podcast
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.