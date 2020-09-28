Clayton Kershaw and Buzzrock Brewing Co. Collaborate on Kershaw’s Wicked Curve Grapefruit Wheat Ale

TORRANCE, Calif.– All-Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, one of the undisputed best pitchers in baseball, has introduced Kershaw’s Wicked Curve, a craft beer developed in partnership with Master Brewer Michael Zislis and his BuzzRock Brewing Co. in Torrance, Calif. The smooth, full bodied, refreshing grapefruit wheat ale is currently available in 19.2 oz. tall stadium cans exclusively at BuzzRock Brewing Co. at The Brews Hall in Torrance, Calif., and in four packs of tall stadium cans at Gelson’s grocery stores throughout Southern California for $13.99 each. 100 percent of royalties from sales of Kershaw’s Wicked Curve will benefit vulnerable and at-risk children through Ellen and Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge. Fans can learn about events, offers and follow developments on Instagram @thebrewshall and @buzzrockbrewingco.

Kershaw’s Wicked Curve will also soon be available on draft at The Brews Hall, Shade Hotels, Rock & Brews restaurant locations throughout Southern California, and at Rock’N Fish, The Strand House restaurant and BREWCO in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

“I am so proud of Kershaw’s Wicked Curve and excited that a passion project like this will ultimately help children in need through Kershaw’s Challenge,” said Kershaw. “Working with Michael Zislis and his team has been a cool experience and I’m excited to see Wicked Curve grow for years to come.”

Kershaw’s Wicked Curve is a citrus forward wheat ale made with fresh grapefruit. It has a 5.3 percent ABV and 18 IBUs. Cascade hops gives it subtle pine and citrus aromas and wheat barley malt makes for a soft and creamy mouthfeel. It is light and warm weather friendly, but appropriately refreshing all year round.

“It was an exciting challenge to craft a beer that would have Clayton’s name on it,” said Zislis. “As a legacy project for the Kershaw family, and one of the many ways they work to raise funds to help children who desperately need help, it had to be exceptional. And, it is.”

Kershaw was thoughtful in selecting Zislis, to develop Kershaw’s Wicked Curve. Zislis, who brewed his first beer at the age of 13 for a middle school science project, was a master brewer by the time he was a student at the University of Southern California. In the late 80’s, Zislis and his brother Davidopened their first brewery, Manhattan Beach Brewing Company, which is now BREWCO. It was one of the first craft breweries in California. Zislis’ skills as a brew master have been tapped to spearhead the opening of more than 100 breweries around the world.

In addition to serving Kershaw’s Wicked Curve, fans can purchase limited edition t-shirts and Kershaw-signed crowlers at The Brews Hall with 100% of proceeds from sales benefitting Kershaw’s Challenge.

The Brews Hall is located at 21770 Del Amo Circle East in Torrance, Calif., and can be reached at 310-294-9838.

About Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is an American professional baseball pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. A left-handed starting pitcher, Kershaw has played 13 seasons in the major leagues since he debuted in 2008. He is an eight-time All-Star, three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, and the 2014 NL Most Valuable Player. His 2.44 career earned run average and 1.01 walks plus hits per inning pitched rate are the lowest among starters in the live-ball era. Kershaw has a career hits allowed per nine innings pitched average of 6.78, the second-lowest in MLB history. Kershaw recently became the winningest left-handed pitcher in MLB history, with a career winning percentage of .696. He has been described throughout the majority of his career as one of the best pitchers in baseball.

About Kershaw’s Challenge

Since 2011, Ellen & Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge, has raised over $12 million for vulnerable and at-risk children, living in Los Angeles, Dallas, Zambia and the Dominican Republic. Their goal is to partner with and work alongside organizations on the front lines of change to make life better for children. For more information, visitwww.kershawschallenge.com.

About The Brews Hall

The Brews Hall is a first of its kind, contemporary, multi-concept brewery and food hall in Torrance, Calif. Created in 2019 by Michael Zislis, comedian and actor George Lopez and sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd, the energized venue features two breweries (BuzzRock Brewing Co., and George Lopez Brewing Co.) and four food concepts (Chicken T.W.I.L.I., paying the ultimate tribute to fried chicken; George Lopez’s Chingon Kitchen serving authentic Mexican cuisine; Colin Cowherd’s THE HERD, for Burgers, Bets and Brews; and Rock’n Fish Grill with fresh seafood, salads and sides; as well as a full bar. For more information, visitwww.thebrewshall.com.

About BuzzRock Brewing Co.

BuzzRock Brewing Co. is a four vessel 20 BBL rock and roll themed brewhouse that has been custom designed for the ultimate in versatility with the ability to brew any style of beer – from Pilsners to Stouts. It houses 17 fermenting vessels and 12 serving vessels.