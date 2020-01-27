Clausthaler Introduces Grapefruit Non-Alcoholic Beer

NORWALK, Conn. — Clausthaler, the pioneer in non-alcoholic malt beverages which has been producing award-winning non-alcoholic beer for 40 years, has announced an exciting and refreshing addition to its lineup – Clausthaler Grapefruit.

Brewed in Germany and imported into the United States, Clausthaler Grapefruit is the first grapefruit flavored non-alcoholic blended beer available in the United States. It features Clausthaler’s award-winning original beer blended with grapefruit drink with all-natural grapefruit juice for a delicious and refreshing alternative to other non-alcoholic beverage options currently available on the market.

According to recent industry data, the non-alcoholic beverage category is one of the fastest growing categories in beer – up 35% year-to-date.1

“The non-alcoholic beverage category continues to see dramatic growth fueled by consumers who are seeking refreshing alternatives to traditional sodas and other beverages, particularly millennials,” said David Deuser, CEO of sales and marketing at Radeberger Gruppe USA, the US importer of the leading German brewing group. “Non-alcoholic beer has come a long way since the days of it being consumed only by those needing to abstain. With Clausthaler Grapefruit, consumers now have a delicious, flavorful and refreshing alternative when it comes to their non-alcoholic beverage options.”

As is the case with all Clausthaler brews, a patented process prevents the creation of alcohol and allows the full beer flavor to be maintained, compared to other non-alcoholic beers which removes the alcohol and reduces flavor. Originally developed in 1979, Clausthaler is the first to brew a non-alcoholic beer this way, blazing a new trail and has since been recognized as the most awarded non-alcoholic brewery in the world.

¹ IRI, Total US-MULO, Volume week ending 7-14-2019

About Clausthaler

Clausthaler is the pioneer and key driver of non-alcoholic (NA) malt beverages and is exclusively committed to the NA segment. Brewed in Germany, it is a best-selling product in more than 50 countries. The brand has won numerous awards, including the Golden Award from the DLG in 2013, World Beer Awards in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013, Gold at World Beer Cup in 2000 and the Grande Medaille d’Or 29ème at the Selection Mondiale de la Bière in 1990. Clausthaler is owned by The Radeberger Gruppe Germany, the country’s largest brewing group. For more information, please visit www.clausthaler.com.

About Radeberger Gruppe USA

Radeberger Gruppe USA is an importer of brands of its parent company, Radeberger Gruppe, Germany’s largest brewery group belonging to the family business Dr. August Oetker KG in Bielefeld. With a clear commitment to the regionality and the high emotional boosting of its brands, Radeberger Gruppe is cultivating German beer and beverage diversity and is actively developing the German beer and drink market with an innovative company model. Radeberger Gruppe USA’s distribution includes Radeberger Pilsner, Schöfferhofer Grapefruit, Schöfferhofer Pomegranate, Clausthaler, Clausthaler Dry Hopped, Clausthaler Grapefruit, DAB and Braufactum.