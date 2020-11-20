City Built Brewing Company Participates in Run The Jewels Collaboration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Run The Jewels have shared more details regarding their ever-expanding partnership with Cyberpunk 2077, the most anticipated video game release of the era. The group has teamed up with thirteen breweries across the globe to release twelve versions of a craft beer named after their new single, “No Save Point.”

As with previous Run The Jewels beer collaborations, partner breweries were invited to put their own spin on a core recipe—in this case a 6.5% ABV Hazy IPA—akin to each offering their own remix on an original song. For “No Save Point” they linked up with an illustrious lineup of US collaborators including the likes of Horus, Interboro, and Weathered Souls. Add Grand Rapids favorite City Built Brewing Company to that list. Edwin Collazo, CEO at City Built, isn’t shy to admit how proud he is to be featured among such company.

“As the smallest entity in this group of breweries, it’s cool that we’re making an impact on as big an entity as Run The Jewels,” Collazo said.

Facing stiff competition, City Built needed to bring the heat. Their IPA doesn’t deviate too far from the template but there’s still plenty to get excited about. They packed this juicy New England style to the brim with Mosaic, Citra, Sabro, Trident and Cryo Mosaic hops. Bursting with tropical flavors of citrus, stone fruit , coconut, and pineapple, it should taste as dank as a blunt passed between El-P and Killer Mike.

This isn’t the first time City Built has shown RTJ some love. Earlier this year City Built released their Crown Series—a set of hazy IPAs and a sour—inspired by lyrics from the duo’s song, “Crown.” Into the Fray, Into the Haze and Into the Murk were a delicious hit, enough so to land on Run The Jewels’ radar.

“The Crown Series was an honest idea just based on what we were listening to at the time,” Collazo said. “So for them to notice it and reach out and invite us to be part of this larger thing that has so many layers of different brands working all together is truly awesome.”

For the can artwork, City Built tapped local Kyle DeGroff, the artist who worked on their previous Crown Series release. For this can, DeGroff merged reference points from Cyberpunk 2077 and RTJ’s single artwork into something wholly City Built. It’s eye-popping stuff; a worthy collectible for gamers and hip hop heads alike.

No Save Point releases on Thursday at $20 a 4-pack alongside a limited run of t-shirts for $30. Check in at the taproom or at www.citybuiltbrewing.com for purchase. Stock up and remember to run them jewels and run them fast.

