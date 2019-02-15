Citizen Cider Releases bRosé 12 oz. Cans

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Citizen Cider, founded in 2010 on a hunch and some good old-fashioned hard work, has quickly become a leading player in the craft cider arena. Citizen Cider strives to look at the bigger picture and focuses on being involved in every aspect of their supply chain, sourcing all fruit directly from local farmers and pressing the juice to create a true craft cider. The cider is never from concentrate.

It has been a long time coming, the citizens asked, and we listened: bRosé is now here in cans! bRosé is the second cider the folks at Citizen ever made, sourcing the blueberries directly from a farm in Charlotte, Vermont. It has been a constant fan favorite, but due to taxation on ciders with fruit added it has always been tough cider for the company to scale.

With the new year, we are happy to introduce bRosé in 12 oz. cans, cider rosé made by three bros right in the great state of Vermont. bRosé is hand crafted by co-fermenting blueberries and fresh local cider pressed at our Press House on Flynn Ave in Burlington, Vermont. bRosé is the embodiment of cooperation: blueberry and apple, summer and fall, farmers and cider makers. Here’s to getting along.

bRosé will be available in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans and draught in all states where Citizen Cider is distributed.

About Citizen Cider

Citizen Cider, even in the early days, has always had a forward momentum bigger than the guys, but at the end of the day they remain present with a simple goal. Bring the cider to the people. Now available in 14 states. Visit citizencider.com.