Cisco Brewers Releases Pint Break Double IPA

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Cisco Brewers is celebrating New England’s strong water culture with its brand new spring seasonal Pint Break Double IPA. The big, hoppy, and fruit-forward India Pale Ale clocks in at 8.7% ABV and 60 IBU. Pint Break Double IPA will be available in 4-packs of 16-ounce cans and on draft across the Northeast.

“Winters in the Northeast can be damn cold, and Pint Break Double IPA is the perfect beer to enjoy while waiting for the early spring thaw,” said Cisco Brewers Brand Manager Neil Carroll. “The name evokes Cisco Brewer’s coastal heritage and the laid-back water culture that encourages taking a break to enjoy a delicious pint.”

Pint Break Double IPA is brewed with a blend of Citra, Galaxy, Simcoe, and Mosaic hops that lend fruit-forward nuances while a clean malty backbone keeps the beer well-balanced and easy-drinking. The 4-pack, 16-ounce can package marks a change for the Cisco Brewers portfolio, as the brand plans to release more of its popular beers such as Whale’s Tale Pale Ale, Getaway IPA, and Gripah grapefruit IPA into this package format to better meet demand in the New England market.

Pint Break Double IPA

Pint Break Double IPA is made for those looking to chill out and just watch the waves pound down against the shoreline. At 8.7% ABV, it’s a big and well-balanced IPA this is hoppy, fruit-forward, and refreshing. And whether you’re Johnny Utah out chasing sets, or just Johnny toes-in-the-sand with a cold pint in-hand, Pint Break is brewed to help everyone simply sit back and relax.

Hops: Citra, Galaxy, Simcoe, Mosaic

ABV: 8.7% ABV

IBU: 60

About Cisco Brewers

Cisco Brewers is Nantucket’s first and only craft brewery and prides itself on celebrating a deep-rooted New England island heritage through its portfolio of approachable, sessionable and coastally-inspired beers.

Founded near Cisco Beach in 1995 by hard-working, entrepreneurial islanders who began selling beer from their outdoor brewery, Cisco Brewers has gained a cult-like following across the Northeast, built on its laid-back, good times lifestyle. Its open-air beer garden on Nantucket Island aims to connect travelers, tourists, and locals alike over a refreshing pint or two, and has been named a top travel destination by Time Magazine, The Huffington Post, Travel & Leisure, and Men’s Journal.

In addition to its Nantucket location, Cisco Brewers operates a brewpub in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and other seasonal pop-up pubs throughout New England, including one in Boston’s vibrant Seaport district.