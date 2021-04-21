Cincinnati’s Woodburn Brewing Reopens With New Beer Garden

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Woodburn Brewing Announces Grand-Re-Opening For April 29th With A Brand New Beer Garden Experience And Can Release

CINCINNATI – Woodburn Brewing, a brewery who had been shuttered during the Covid crisis and later acquired by March First Brewing is re-opening in East Walnut Hills on April 29th from 4pm to 11pm. The re-opening will be complete with a brand refresh, some favorite beers from the past, a few new ones and a can release!

Woodburn Beers on tap during the grand opening will include Solo Coffee Blonde Ale, Valravn Chocolate Cherry Stout, a new Passionfruit Tart Ale dubbed Encantado and a new Double Dry Hopped Lemon Drop IPA in a series they are naming Hydra after the mythological monster with many heads. They plan on exploring many different hops from tried and true to experimental in the series. Woodburn will also have cans of Solo Coffee Blonde available for carry-out from the taproom on opening day. You will also be able to enjoy guest taps from March First and FigLeaf Brewing including their popular Astra Hard Seltzers.

Woodburn also announces the acquisition of the green space behind the brewery that they plan on building a robust outdoor beer garden complete with shelters, an outdoor bar and a band stand for live music. The team is looking forward to providing a space for the community to enjoy the summer outdoors.

Neighborhood bartender and mixologist extraordinaire Giacomo Ciminello will be leading Woodburn Brewing into a new era.

“I am absolutely ecstatic that I get to work with Cincinnati Distilling and March First Brewing to reopen Woodburn. It’s been a gem in the neighborhood for some time, and I can’t wait to get my team in there to just blow the doors off and have some fun.” Ciminello said.

The Woodburn team plans on enhancing the space within the brewery with a new lounge area and a full kitchen which should be completed within the next couple of months. The brewery will be operating normally during the renovations.

Join Woodburn Brewing for their grand-re-opening on April 29th from 4-11pm at 2800 Woodburn Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Follow Woodburn Brewing on social media: @WoodburnBrewing

For more information: http://woodburnbrewing.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Brewbound Podcast Episode 16 with Allagash's Jason Perkins
04/22 - Brewbound Podcast Episode 16 with Allagash's Jason Perkins
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.