Cigar City Brewing Announces Release of Boat Drinks Mixed 12-Pack Citrus-focused Beers & Seltzer Appear Side by Side in New Pack

TAMPA, FL — Cigar City Brewing (CCB), Florida’s leading craft brewery, has announced the release of Boat Drinks Mixed 12-Pack, a variety pack of four citrus-focused beverages. One of the first beer-seltzer combination packages to hit store shelves, the pack combines three cans each of Margarita Gose German-style Sour Ale, Paloma Gose German-style Sour Ale, Citrus Siesta Golden Ale and Meyer Lemonade Seltzer. Delivering four distinct yet approachable flavor profiles in a single innovative unit, Boat Drinks Mixed Pack will see distribution across Cigar City Brewing’s national footprint beginning in February.

The star of the pack is Meyer Lemonade Seltzer, a new product from Cigar City Brewing that boasts vivacious notes of lemon zest with a hint of mandarin orange-like citrus. The addition of Meyer Lemonade Seltzer to Boat Drinks makes it one of the very first commercially-available packages to offer beer and seltzer side by side. Meyer Lemonade Seltzer will also be found in the brewery’s upcoming Cigar City Seltzer Mixed Pack that will see release in early 2021.

Meyer Lemonade Seltzer’s citrus brilliance perfectly complements three craft beers inspired by the sunshine and citrus of CCB’s home state of Florida, including year-round Margarita Gose, and Paloma Gose, a seasonal release that substitutes Margarita Gose’s orange and lime for grapefruit to emulate the classic cocktail. Citrus Siesta, a light-bodied Golden Ale brewed with orange, lime and salt, will deliver a flavor profile more familiar to traditional beer drinkers while keeping the package’s fruit-centric theme in the spotlight.

“Boat Drinks Mixed Pack is a great representation of CCB’s innovative thinking and our willingness to chart our own course,” says Maria Grieshaber, Brand Director for Cigar City Brewing. “We’ve found success with our original Mixed 12-Pack that continues to build, and Boat Drinks presents an opportunity for us to generate even more momentum. You don’t need to be on the water to appreciate Boat Drinks, but we anticipate this mixed-pack will give you that mindset, wherever you enjoy it.”

Select markets around the US will receive initial deliveries of Boat Drinks Mixed Pack in February, with footprint-wide distribution arriving soon after. CCB’s Boat Drinks Mixed Pack will be available in the nation’s finest grocery stores, package stores, liquor stores and independent beverage retailers.Visit Cigar City Brewing’s website [www.cigarcitybrewing.com] for more information on Boat Drinks Mixed 12-Pack and the rest of its dynamic line-up of craft ales, lagers and seltzers.

About Cigar City Brewing

Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired hand-made ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.