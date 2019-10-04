Ciderboys Announces Banana Bliss Hard Cider

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Ciderboys is shaking things up with a new limited release, Banana Bliss. The first of its kinds, this banana-infused hard cider balances flavors of freshly-picked strawberries, delicious tart apple, and aromatic banana for a smooth finish.

Ciderboys hopes consumers can relive summer vibes all fall long; Banana Bliss is like a smoothie in a glass. This Apple Strawberry Banana Hard Cider can be found wherever Ciderboys products are sold. This new limited release is available now through the end of fall while supplies last in six-packs of 12 oz. longneck bottles.

“The pairing of strawberry and banana is classic, and we were ready to put our spin on it with hard cider,” said Julie Birrenkott, Ciderboys’ Marketing Director. “The pairing is so refreshing, whether you’re drinking it on a warm fall day picking apples or on a cool night by the campfire. Some might say Banana Bliss is an ‘appealing’ opportunity we couldn’t pass up.”

Ciderboys Cider Co.’s unique “fruitful pairings” blend unexpected fresh fruit flavors with the crisp taste of apple cider — and that’s the recipe for Banana Bliss, too. Chief Cidermaker Mike Schraufnagel and his team blended a balanced combination of natural Strawberry and Banana, which paired wonderfully with the apple goodness Ciderboys is known for. As Mike states, “When drinking Banana Bliss, the first thing that comes to mind is fresh strawberries, followed with smooth banana notes. In the end, it’s a great combination and it comes together very nicely.”

A subsidiary of the Steven Point Brewery, the Ciderboys Cider Co. makes its carbonated hard ciders with natural fruit and apple juice from fresh Washington State apples. No sugar is added to Ciderboys products, which are naturally gluten free.

In addition to new Banana Bliss, the Ciderboys family includes year-round First Press, a traditional hard cider; British Dry, an English-style dry cider with a refined bite; and Strawberry Magic, a combination of fresh strawberries and cider; summer seasonals Peach County, a pleasing blend of peaches and apples; Pineapple Hula, which pairs fresh Hawaiian pineapple with cider; and La Vida Sangria, perfect blend of fruit, citrus, and spice; fall seasonals Cranberry Road, an inspired pairing of apple cider with cranberries; and Blackberry Wild, a walk on the wild side with plump, ripe, blackberries; spring seasonal Raspberry Smash, a fruitful pairing of crisp apple cider with tart raspberries; and winter seasonals Mad Bark, spiced with cinnamon; and Grand Mimosa, made with juicy oranges.

For more information and where to find Ciderboys products visit ciderboys.com.

