Cider Summit Seattle To Distribute To-Go Tasting Kits in Lieu of In-Person Festival

Earlier this summer, the annual Cider Summit Seattle – the region’s largest hard cider tasting festival – announced its return after a pause due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, after careful consideration based on feedback from vendors, staff, volunteers and concerned consumers, we decided to cancel this year’s live festival. Cider Summit is taking a second bite of the apple with new to-go tasting kits in lieu of an in-person festival.

Cider Summit is curating three tasting kits to welcome autumn. Place orders by September 1 for pick-up in Seattle or delivery in Washington state. For shipment elsewhere in the U.S. via Press Then Press, place orders by August 29.

Global Selections: This kit includes a range of six ciders from Europe’s notable cider producing countries, including France, England, Spain and Germany as well as closer to home regions like British Columbia and California. $59.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost.

This kit includes a range of six ciders from Europe’s notable cider producing countries, including France, England, Spain and Germany as well as closer to home regions like British Columbia and California. $59.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost. Washington Harvest: Sip six Washington-based ciders selected to reflect the changing season in this hometown kit. $49.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost.

Sip six Washington-based ciders selected to reflect the changing season in this hometown kit. $49.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost. Northwest Refreshers: This is unique assortment of eight refreshing ciders and seltzers. Have we jumped the shark? $29.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost.

Enjoy two Cider Summit tasting goblets and promo items provided by participating cidermakers with each kit. Add the Cider Summit Cooler Bag for $10 at checkout. This is soft-sided, insulated cooler back is large enough to hold six 19.2-ounce cans with a pocket for extra convenience.

The to-go kits will be accompanied by tasting notes and a guided virtual tasting.

Starting September 7, an event guide will be available for download with tasting notes for every selection. Many participating cidermakers are also be producing short videos to guide you through the product tasting. These will be available on the Cidercraft YouTube.

“It would have been amazing to welcome the harvest season with an in-person celebration, but the Delta variant said not so fast!” mused Alan Shapiro, Cider Summit co-founder and producer. “We are now begrudging experts in the to-go tasting kits model. We are forever gratitude the Seattle community of cider lovers who continue to support the festival and cideries from Washington state and beyond.”

About Cider Summit

Founded over a decade ago, Cider Summit produces cider tasting festivals in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Chicago. Cider Summit Seattle is presented by Amazon. Supporting sponsors include First Tech Federal Credit Union and Press Then Press. Media partners include Cidercraft Magazine, The Stranger and KEXP. The event benefits Northwest Cider Association, Seattle Humane and The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.

For More Information:

https://www.cidersummitnw.com/seattle-1