Cider Summit Seattle To Distribute To-Go Tasting Kits in Lieu of In-Person Festival

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Earlier this summer, the annual Cider Summit Seattle –  the region’s largest hard cider tasting festival – announced its return after a pause due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, after careful consideration based on feedback from vendors, staff, volunteers and concerned consumers, we decided to cancel this year’s live festival. Cider Summit is taking a second bite of the apple with new to-go tasting kits in lieu of an in-person festival.

Cider Summit is curating three tasting kits to welcome autumn. Place orders by September 1 for pick-up in Seattle or delivery in Washington state. For shipment elsewhere in the U.S. via Press Then Press, place orders by August 29.

  • Global Selections: This kit includes a range of six ciders from Europe’s notable cider producing countries, including France, England, Spain and Germany as well as closer to home regions like British Columbia and California. $59.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost.
  • Washington Harvest: Sip six Washington-based ciders selected to reflect the changing season in this hometown kit. $49.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost.
  • Northwest Refreshers: This is unique assortment of eight refreshing ciders and seltzers. Have we jumped the shark? $29.50 (plus taxes/fees), delivery is an additional cost.

Enjoy two Cider Summit tasting goblets and promo items provided by participating cidermakers with each kit. Add the Cider Summit Cooler Bag for $10 at checkout. This is soft-sided, insulated cooler back is large enough to hold six 19.2-ounce cans with a pocket for extra convenience.

The to-go kits will be accompanied by tasting notes and a guided virtual tasting.

Starting September 7, an event guide will be available for download with tasting notes for every selection. Many participating cidermakers are also be producing short videos to guide you through the product tasting. These will be available on the Cidercraft YouTube.

“It would have been amazing to welcome the harvest season with an in-person celebration, but the Delta variant said not so fast!” mused Alan Shapiro, Cider Summit co-founder and producer. “We are now begrudging experts in the to-go tasting kits model. We are forever gratitude the Seattle community of cider lovers who continue to support the festival and cideries from Washington state and beyond.”

About Cider Summit

Founded over a decade ago, Cider Summit produces cider tasting festivals in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Chicago. Cider Summit Seattle is presented by Amazon. Supporting sponsors include First Tech Federal Credit Union and Press Then Press. Media partners include Cidercraft Magazine, The Stranger and KEXP. The event benefits Northwest Cider Association, Seattle Humane and The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research.

For More Information:
https://www.cidersummitnw.com/seattle-1

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More