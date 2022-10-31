Chuckanut Taps Barrel Aged Stout for First Time

BELLINGHAM, Washington – For the first time in Chuckanut Brewery’s history there is now a barrel aged beer available. The very popular Export Stout was put into neighbor Westland Distillery’s Oregon Oak whiskey barrels one year ago and allowed to rest to capture the essence of the barrel. Recently the beer was kegged and tapped at both Chuckanut locations. This high alcohol (9.8% ABV) Stout boasts an impressive spirit forward nose with hints of wood and dried cherry in a rich body. The palate is generously rewarded with hints of chocolate, coconut and licorice on each sip of this very dark, smooth and sophisticated ale. At this time theBarrel Aged Stout is only available on tap and not in package but watch the brewery website, Instagram and facebook in case some hand bottled Barrel Stout is made available.

Stouts are veryversatile with food. The salty hams such as prosciutto di Parma, pancetta andSerrano hams as well as Virginia hams are delicious with Stout. Corned beef andpastrami are a must, and there are few beers that work better with a Reubensandwich than a pint of Stout. This special release is sure to warm the soul asthe winter approaches and temps drop. Get into Chuckanut P. Nut Beer Hall andSouth Nut Tap Room as soon as you can to get a taste of this special, one-offbeer. You won’t be disappointed!

Chuckanut Brewery brews award winning Lagers andAles and has won Large Brewery of the Year at WA Beer Awards 2017, 2019 and2021 and Small Brewery at the GABF 2011. The production facility and Tap Roomis in Skagit Valley at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA. ChuckanutBrewery’s P. Nut Beer Hall is at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland. Both locations welcome guests of all ages andhave indoor and outdoor seating!

For More Information:

https://chuckanutbrewery.com