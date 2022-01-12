Chuckanut Releases Single Hop Lager Adeena

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Chuckanut Brewery is constantly learning about the ingredients it uses and the Single HopLager series is an effort to understand how different hop varietals change a simple lager recipe. Many times a new hop is created and assigned a number.When the hop is grown in larger quantities a name is given but it might be changed several time until one name is finally agreed upon. In the case of Single Hop Lager Adeena this new varietal was developed by our friends at Roy Farms. As the managing partner in the ADHA breeding program, Roy Farms has been unearthing the potential of the Adeena hop developing it into a promising new noble-style star for brewers. By using Adeena in the Single Hop Lager series the true flavors and aromas of this particular hop shine through.

Single Hop Lager uses only one specific hop at a time to showcase its specific attributes.A deena has herbal, slightly spicy flavor characteristics and unique floral aromas with a hint of lemon/citrus. These characteristics give depth and versatility to Chuckanut’s basic Single hop lager recipe. Single Hop Lager Adeena is great with sandwiches, salads, poultry and fish dishes. Drink it with your homemade fish and chips, it’s a match made in heaven! Available on draft and in bottles at accounts around Puget Sound and thePortland area. Cans of Single Hop Lager Adeena are available at Chuckanut P.Nut (Portland) and South Nut (Skagit Valley). Wherever you find Single Hop Lager Adeena get some assupplies are limited. The next batch of Single Hop Lager will highlight a different hop!

