Chuckanut Brewery Taps Skagit Tulip Ale

Chuckanut Skagit Tulip Ale available now on tap and in bottles

Bellingham, Wash. — This year Skagit Valley is celebrating tulips and its breweries once again. The Skagit Farm to Pint Fest celebrates the tulips and beer thatare products of the valley. Funds raised from the fest are donated to VivaFarms, a non profit that teaches farming in the area. All Skagit breweries inthe fest use Skagit grown grains that are malted at Skagit Valley Malts downthe street from Chuckanut’s South Nut. This year’s Chuckanut Skagit Tulip Aleuses triticale grains that were grown and malted in Skagit Valley and made available on tap and in the bottle at both Chuckanut locations.

Skagit Tulip Ale is a delightful golden CaliforniaCommon that uses a blend of old world Noble hops and new world Galaxy hopswith a mix of German and Skagit malts for a smooth malty center. The use of triticale( wheat/rye hybrid) malts from Skagit Valley Malting makes this an uncomplicated and hoppy beer with a dry finish. California Common Ale (AKA Steam Beer) isbrewed with lager yeast but fermented at ale temperatures. Skagit Tulip Ale isa great accompaniment to seafood pasta dishes or with your favorite chowder. Italso is the perfect beer just on its own! This year Skagit Tulip Ale is available in bottles as well as on tap. A special label has been created by local artist Evan Whitehead that invokes the beauty of the scenery in Skagit Valley to match the beauty of Chucknaut’s beers. Cheers!

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, located at 601 West Holly St,Bellingham, was awarded the National Small Brewpub/Brewer of the Year 2009 and National Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival. Currently both brewery locations offer outdoor heated seating(covered and waterside) for guests of all ages. A full food menu is available at North Nut for to-go, in house and delivered (in Bellingham). The South Nut Tap Room at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit for beer garden enjoyment, indoor seating and curbside pick up. Both locations are open 7 days a week: North Nut noon-9pm and South Nut Monday-Thursday 3-7 pm and Friday-Sunday 1-7 pm. Covid safe protocols are in effect, including masks when not seated. Check additional information about Chuckanut at www.chuckanutbrewery.com.

