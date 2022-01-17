Chuckanut Brewery Taps Scarlet Ale

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Several years ago Chuckanut discovered the old style Ruby Ale that was being brewed by many craft breweries in the UK. Enjoying the flavors of the style Chuckanut brewers created their own rendition of this classic British style ale. Of course, the Chuckanut Brewery spin uses a unique combination of various malts and hops from around the world and was dubbed Scarlet Ale. This sessionable ale is smooth and flavorful.

Scarlet Ale teases the taste buds with its beautiful scarlet colored glow and light malty aromas. Its medium body is highlighted by and balanced with piney and spicy hops to create a satisfying, any time-of-day tipple! Available only on draft at accounts around the Puget Sound, Portland area and Chuckanut Brewery’s two locations (in Skagit Valley and Portland, OR).You’ll find enough caramel flavors in Scarlet Ale to match any roasted meats or poultry but it’s also a super match with grilled cheese sandwiches. Give it a try! Cheers!

Chuckanut Brewery’s P Nut Beer Hall is located at 920 SE Caruthers St, Portland, OR 97214. The Chuckanut Brewery & Tap Room is located in the heart of Skagit County at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington, WA at the Port of Skagit. Chuckanut has won Large Brewery of the Year at WABA 2017, 2019 and now 2021 as well as GABF Small Brewpub and Small Brewery 2009 and 2011. Both locations welcome guests of all ages!

For More Information:

http://www.chuckanutbrewery.com/