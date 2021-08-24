Chuckanut Brewery Releases Rauch Helles Lager

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Summer bbq’s seem to call for smoke beers to bring out the flavors of outdoor grilling. Chuckanut Brewery uses a delicate hand with its smoke malts toproduce a super drinkable Rauch (German for smoke) beer. Chuckanut has just released its Rauch Helles Lager that captures the smoky flavors of a Rauch lager with the gentle easy-going nature of a Holles Lager. It’s an interesting beer that has a malty, crackery, toasted flavor spiked with smoky overtones due to the use of beechwood smoked malted barley. There’s just enough noble hops used to balance the sweetness of the malt creating a nice, dry finish typical of a lager beer.

The light color and soft flavors of Chuckanut’s Rauch Helles Lager makes a great match to any bbq or smoked seafood. Boasting its unique flavor profile and gentle sparkling mouthfeel you’ll want to try this unusual and uncommon lager if you see it on tap at your favorite pub or restaurant in the Puget Sound or Portland, OR areas.

Prost!

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery, located at both 601 West Holly St, Bellinghamand 11937 Higgins Airport Way in Burlington, was awarded National SmallBrewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver,CO. Currently both the South and North Nut offer on-site beverages, to-go beerand pick-up for kegs, growlers and bottles of Chuckanut beer. Guests of allages are welcome at both locations. A full menu at North Nut can be eaten onsite, to go or delivered. The South Nut Skagit Tap Room & Brewery in Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit.

For More Information:
https://chuckanutbreweryandkitchen.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 09/16: Brewbound Podcast 09/23: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More