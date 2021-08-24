Chuckanut Brewery Releases Rauch Helles Lager

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Summer bbq’s seem to call for smoke beers to bring out the flavors of outdoor grilling. Chuckanut Brewery uses a delicate hand with its smoke malts toproduce a super drinkable Rauch (German for smoke) beer. Chuckanut has just released its Rauch Helles Lager that captures the smoky flavors of a Rauch lager with the gentle easy-going nature of a Holles Lager. It’s an interesting beer that has a malty, crackery, toasted flavor spiked with smoky overtones due to the use of beechwood smoked malted barley. There’s just enough noble hops used to balance the sweetness of the malt creating a nice, dry finish typical of a lager beer.

The light color and soft flavors of Chuckanut’s Rauch Helles Lager makes a great match to any bbq or smoked seafood. Boasting its unique flavor profile and gentle sparkling mouthfeel you’ll want to try this unusual and uncommon lager if you see it on tap at your favorite pub or restaurant in the Puget Sound or Portland, OR areas.

Prost!

About Chuckanut Brewery

Chuckanut Brewery, located at both 601 West Holly St, Bellinghamand 11937 Higgins Airport Way in Burlington, was awarded National SmallBrewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver,CO. Currently both the South and North Nut offer on-site beverages, to-go beerand pick-up for kegs, growlers and bottles of Chuckanut beer. Guests of allages are welcome at both locations. A full menu at North Nut can be eaten onsite, to go or delivered. The South Nut Skagit Tap Room & Brewery in Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit.

