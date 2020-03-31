Chihuahua Cerveza Launches in Georgia Publix Stores Through Statewide A-B Wholesaler Network

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Riding the momentum as the country’s fastest growing Mexican lager brand, Chihuahua Cerveza announces the launch of Georgia statewide distribution in late March 2020 through a distribution partnership with the Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler network and Publix stores in Georgia. Chihuahua Cerveza has won several taste awards for their high quality Mexican lagers; Rico (6.5 ABV), El Primero (5.0 ABV) and Limón (5.0 ABV).

According to Jarrod Lord, Chihuahua Cerveza’s East Coast Sales Director, “Our brand strategy has taken root quickly. We did not expect to enter Georgia one year after launching the Florida market, but it’s clear that our brand is resonating with consumers. We are thrilled to share the Chihuahua Cerveza brand and its message with the Georgia community.”

The Aztec Empire discovered what is now the Mexican state of Chihuahua. The word “Chihuahua” is derived from the Nahuatl language meaning “The place where the waters of the rivers meet”, referencing the convergence of the two rivers, Rio Conchos and Rio Grande that join to form the U.S. and Mexican border. The name Chihuahua serves as a metaphor for the mission of Chihuahua Cerveza.

President of Chihuahua Cerveza, Phil Jamison, elaborates on the mission, “We are proud of the taste and quality of Chihuahua Cerveza beers, but our vision goes beyond that. Beer is a common denominator we use to converge the greatness of both Mexican and American cultures and make positive impacts in our communities. There is a new generation that cherishes both Mexican and American heritage and traditions, but also celebrates them in new, progressive and culturally relevant ways,” said Jamison. “Chihuahua wants to discover and elevate the young artists, innovators and tastemakers shaping contemporary Mexican-American culture.”

About Chihuahua Cerveza

Founded in 2017 and brewed in the United States, Chihuahua Cerveza is “The Original Mexican-American Beer®.” We celebrate the convergence of two great cultures; expressed through the lives of a new generation who collectively come together and share in a vibrant and contemporary Mexican-American experience. Chihuahua Cerveza is distributed in California, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. For more information on the company visit www.chihuahuacerveza.com or follow @chihuahuacerveza on Instagram.