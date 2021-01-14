Charter Oak Brewing Introduced Over 40 New Styles in 2020

Danbury, Conn. — Charter Oak Brewing, located in historic Danbury, Connecticut continues to market new styles including their recent unique holiday ale called Fresh Cut Spruce Ale, brewed from Spruce Trees donated by a local farmer. The brewery introduced over 40 new beers in 2020, including several innovative Sours and IPAs. The latest release, Screaming Englishman DIPA at 8.1% ABV, is currently available in draft and in 16oz cans.

Charter Oak also expanded its sales force in 2020 to include Michael Mitola. Michael will be handling both sales and marketing for the entire state of Connecticut. He has been in the industry for several years and enjoys his craft beer!

The brewery was recently able to expand its taproom and now has 10,000 square feet of additional seating in the actual brewery. Folks are able to grab a pint between the tanks and packaging equipment for a truly unique experience! Tables are spaced out over six feet apart, the ceiling is 26 feet high, and the area is well ventilated. Perfect for anyone wanting to visit a local brewery and not comfortable in a smaller taproom during these challenging covid19 times. There are always 10 beers on draft that rotate, brewing different beers each month. The taproom offers Lagers, IPAs, Sours, Stouts, Amber Ales, and currently the Spruce Ale.

For more information: https://www.charteroakbrewing.com/