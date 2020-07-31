Charter Oak Adds Little Charter Session IPA to Core Lineup

DANBURY, Conn. — Charter Oak Brewery and Taproom, located in historic Danbury, CT, announced their newest core beer called Little Charter Session IPA. It is 4.7%, but packs a full flavor and big citrus aroma from copious quantities of Centennial hops. It’s a perfect beer for these hot, hazy, summer days!

This new release joins their other core brands 1687 Brown Ale, Royal Charter Pale Ale, Wadsworth IPA, and Stubborn Yankee Lager, all packaged in 12oz – 6packs. The brewery has also been busy marketing over 20 new limited releases this year, all in 16oz – 4packs.

For More Information:

https://www.charteroakbrewing.com/