Champion Brewing Expands Distribution to South Carolina

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— Champion Brewing Company has announced it will expand distribution to South Carolina beginning April 15, 2019. The Charlottesville, Virginia-based craft brewer will distribute via Bear Island Distributors out of Hilton Head Island.

“Bear Island is great fit for distribution of the Champion brand,” said Champion Brewing Company owner Hunter Smith. “South Carolina has been looking for Champion beer for a long time and we’re happy to at last be available state wide.”

Bear Island manager Willie Cram said: “We’re delighted to be able to satisfy Champion fans right at home. Our customers have been requesting Shower Beer and other Champion beers for some time.”

South Carolina residents will find Champion’s Shower Beer, Missile IPA and the new year-round IPA Wheeze the Juice. Shower Beer will be available in 15-packs and variety 12-packs will also be sold.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 BBLs. Champion opened a second Tap Room in Richmond, Virginia in 2016 and Brasserie Saison, a restaurant on Charlottesville’s downtown mall, in 2017.