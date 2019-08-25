Champion Brewing Company Releases Waterboys IPA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, N.C. – Champion Brewing Company has announced the release of Waterboys IPA, the beer brewed with Chris Long, Charlottesville native and retired NFL superstar. Waterboys (63 IBU, 6.1% ABV) is an American IPA, heavily dry-hopped with Simcoe, Summit, Huell Melon, and Mosaic for a resinous and citrusy IPA. A portion of the proceeds of all Waterboys IPA sales benefits The Waterboys Initiative of the Chris Long Foundation.

Champion has launched its online store for beer and merchandise in time for the Waterboys IPA launch, enabling the Virginia-based craft brewery to expand its distribution to the entire United States via shipping, in addition to its retail distribution in ten markets including D.C., Fla., Ky. Md., Mich., N.Y., N.C., S.C., Texas, Va., and W. Va. The online store can be found at champion-brewing-company.myshopify.com and Waterboys IPA will be available everywhere Champion is distributed.

Champion Brewing Company owner Hunter Smith said, “It was so much fun to dream up and brew this beer with Chris. We are glad to be able to continue to support his charitable efforts while bringing a great new IPA to the national market.”

The Waterboys Initiative unites professional athletes from across the NFL and NBA with fans to raise money and awareness to provide clean, accessible drinking water to rural communities in East Africa. Champion Brewing Company has raised several thousand dollars to benefit Waterboys through sales of Waterboys beer in the taproom.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrel Tap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 BBLs. Champion beers are distributed in D.C., Fla., Ky. Md., Mich., N.Y., N.C., S.C., Texas, Va., and W. Va.

About The Chris Long Foundation

The mission of The Chris Long Foundation is to support bright futures for communities and the individuals that make up those communities. At The Chris Long Foundation, we believe borders do not limit caring about our fellow neighbors. We engage in both international and domestic programs focused around clean water, military appreciation, and youth. Our programs strive to generate impactful results by creating opportunities and providing resources, financial support, and meaningful experiences to those we serve. Visit chrislongfoundation.org.