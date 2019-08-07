Champion Brewing Company Adds Distribution in Florida

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Champion Brewing Company today announced that Florida will be its next distribution area in the United States. This makes the tenth state in which Champion beers will be available to consumers. The Charlottesville, Virginia-based craft brewer will distribute via Progressive Distribution, a statewide distributor with an emphasis on supporting world-class craft breweries.

“We are beyond excited for the opportunity to represent and introduce Champion Brewing Company, to the State of Florida,” said Mike Paul, Progressive’s head of key accounts and strategic development. “Their high-quality, innovative beers and collaborative spirit will definitely resonate with consumers and our retail partners, here in the sunshine state.”

“Florida is such a great state for theChampion brand,” said Champion Brewing Company owner, Hunter Smith. “We’re psyched to work with Progressive and be among their portfolio of carefully curated beers.”

In addition to the brand’s well-known Shower Beer, Florida beer enthusiasts will also find Missile IPA, True Love Mexican Lager, Wheeze the Juice and seasonal and limited release brews.

About Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrelTap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 BBLs. Champion has a second Tap Room in Richmond, Virginia andBrasserie Saison, a restaurant on the downtown mall in Charlottesville.Champion beers are distributed in D.C., Fla., Ky. Md., Mich., N.Y., N.C., S.C.,Texas, Va., and W. Va.

