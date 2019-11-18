Champion Brewing Adds Distribution in Georgia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Champion Brewing Company has announced that Liberator Distributing will launch the sales ofChampion beer in Georgia. This makes the thirteenth state in which Virginia-based Champion beers will be available to consumers.

Fred Crudder, customer relations manager forLiberator said, “As a Georgia wholesaler specializing in unique, interesting, and just downright delicious beers, Liberator Distributing is pleased to announce the newest addition to our portfolio: Champion Brewing ofCharlottesville, Virginia. Champion Brewing is a natural fit for LiberatorDistributing. While their packaging is fun and irreverent, their commitment to making serious, high-quality beer is evident by the liquid inside. Beer is supposed to be fun, but it’s also supposed to taste great. That sentiment is clearly shared and strongly defended by both Liberator Distributing, andChampion Brewing. We look forward to sharing their products with beer lovers across the great state of Georgia for years to come.”

“We’re thrilled to be working with Liberator in Georgia,” said Champion Brewing Company owner, Hunter Smith. “Liberator represents an impressive list of craft beer brands from their headquarters inAtlanta. We’re glad to get Champion in the hands of folks who have been asking for it throughout Georgia.”

In addition to the brand’s well-known Shower Beer, Georgia craft beer enthusiasts will also find Champion’s Missile IPA, True Love MexicanLager, Wheeze the Juice and seasonal and limited release brews.

Champion Brewing Company

Champion Brewing Company is a Charlottesville-based craft brewery with a three-barrelTap Room and the “Missile Factory,” a 30-barrel production facility recently expanded to 15,000 barrels of capacity. Champion Brewing Company is on pace to brew 10,000 BBLs. Champion beers are distributed in D.C., Fla., Ga. Ky. Md., Mich.,N.Y., N.C., Ohio, S.C., Texas, Va., and W. Va.