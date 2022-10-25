Cerveza XTECA Closes Out Hispanic Heritage Month with the Launch of its Mexican American Dark Lager

SAN DIEGO, California – As part of Hispanic Heritage Month Cerveza XTECA Launched its highly anticipated Dark Lager. Cerveza XTECA, the San Diego-based Latino owned and operated craft beer company acclaimed for its crisp lagers, is expanding its portfolio of beers with its rich, tasty new Mexican American Dark Lager.

Cerveza XTECA Dark Lager continues the company’s celebration of Mexican American heritage by putting its own San Diego-style twist on traditional Dunkel and Vienna-style beers. These beers arrived in Mexico from Germany, laying a foundation for Mexican brewers to create the beers now celebrated in Mexico, California, and beyond.

XTECA Dark Lager is brewed with a strong base of pilsner malts complimented by Vienna malts and a touch of corn. The brewing process includes a special yeast strain for a unique experience.

Fred Sotelo, XTECA CEO, “Our Dark Lager is rounding out our lineup of craft lagers that includes our signature Mexican American Lager and More Bounce Hoppy Lager.”

“It is our own personal take on a couple of styles that are more traditional in Germany,” said Carlos Appel, XTECA head brewer. “XTECA Dark Lager is creamy, malty, and has a touch of caramel notes with a good bittering that balances out the sweetness.”

“It’s exciting to finally release it. I know people are going to dig it,” he added.

Consistent with XTECA’s existing product line, the artwork lining XTECA Dark Lager’s cans has been designed by company co-founder and creative director “The O.G.” Mario Lopez. “I really wanted to highlight XTECA’s resilience especially coming out of Covid, I worked with Louie Caballos an amazing illustrator to help fulfill my vision of Adelita’s bravery, inspiration, a revolutionary symbol of action and so much more.”

Look for XTECA Dark Lager at your nearest retailer in San Diego and select locations in Southern California.

For More Information:

https://cervezaxteca.com