Cerveza Victoria Brings to Life Dia de Los Muertos Holiday via Augmented Reality

Cerveza Victoria has launched a marketing campaign featuring a new augmented reality activation designed to generate social media engagement and to celebrate this year’s Dia de Los Muertos Holiday.

“Cerveza Victoria seeks to provide authentic connections and be part of moments that matter to our consumers” says Alex Schultz, Senior Director of Marketing for Victoria at Constellation Brands. “With this campaign we aim to bring even greater awareness for the colorful Mexican celebration, urging consumers to see the beauty of Día de los Muertos and provide an opportunity to connect through the augmented reality experience.”

Victoria sought to engage and connect culturally with their consumers, and for Dia de Los Muertos they felt there was no better way than to accentuate the movement and vibrancy the holiday brings forth. To achieve this, they tapped creative agency Upshot to strategize, engineer, and execute the campaign.

Tavo Montañez, a Mexican artist, was brought in to design three limited-edition custom bottle labels featuring La Catrina; the great dame of death and one of the holiday’s most iconic symbols. On each limited-edition Victoria packaging, consumers can scan a QR code. Once detected, the Victoria beer bottles unique design comes to life with beautiful colors, sounds and other authentic elements, depicting both life and death and representing the best of both worlds being honored during the holiday. Each bottle design activates a different AR experience.

Beyond the activation, consumers will be prompted to share the experience on social using the hashtag #LoMejorDeDosMundos (TheBestOfBothWorlds), inspired by the label art featuring La Catrina depicting both Life and Death. To further encourage conversation and engagement around the holiday, Victoria will also feature social content on Facebook and Instagram that teases the limited-edition packaging series.

“The AR experience allowed us to play off the natural movement in Tavo’s artwork and bring it to life, said Gaba Gonzalez Marra, associate creative director at Upshot. “La Catrina typically leads the way in the holiday’s festivities, which are full of movement and vibrancy. Tavo’s artwork intentionally led the mind down the path of that movement given its fluid strokes and line work. The AR application just allowed us to fulfill the story telling opportunity that was already there in his work.”

Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), based in Victor, New York, is a leading wine, beer and spirits company with a broad portfolio of premium brands.
