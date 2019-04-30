Cerveza Rrëy, O’Fallon Brewery Collaborate on Cerveza Amigos Mexican Lager

ST. LOUIS – Cerveza Rrëy, an award-winning craft brewery from Monterrey, Mexico, has partnered with St. Louis-based O’Fallon Brewery to create Cerveza Amigos Mexican lager. The beer will be available exclusively in the St. Louis bi-state area at select bars, restaurants and retail locations in 16 oz. cans (4-pack) and on draft beginning May 1.

Cerveza Amigos (5.5% ABV and 20 IBUs) is crafted with roasted malt, noble hops, natural lime and brewed hibiscus tea. The beer was developed by O’Fallon’s head brewer, Brian Owens, in collaboration with Cerveza Rrëy’s brewer Logan Schaedig, and is brewed at O’Fallon’s 40,000-square-foot brewery in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

“Collaboration is at the heart of craft beer, and it was a blast to work with our friends at Cerveza Rrëy to create a fresh take on Mexican lagers,” said Owens. “At O’Fallon, we’re always looking for new ways to innovate with ingredients and Logan brought a fresh approach to the process. I’m excited for St. Louis beer fans to get a little taste of Mexico just in time for summer.”

The collaboration was initiated by Quest Beverage, the U.S. importer of Cerveza Rrëy and fellow Mexican crafter brewer, Cerveza Urbana. Both brands of award-winning craft beers are now available at bars, restaurants and retail locations in Houston and St. Louis.

“Mexico’s craft beer scene is exploding, and they are creating some really outstanding, high-quality beers,” said Gregg Billmeyer, founder and CEO of Quest Beverage. “Cerveza Amigos is a great way for beer enthusiasts in St. Louis to get a taste of this growing craft community.”

About Cerveza Rrëy

Cerveza Rrëy was founded in 2015 with the goal of crafting a beer that would come to symbolize the tradition and pride found throughout our hometown of Monterrey, Mexico. Our beer is fit for the crown, and we are proud to honor brewing tradition and the majesty of Monterrey. To learn more, please visit cervezarreyusa.com.

About O’Fallon Brewery

The O’Fallon Brewery is a craft brewery founded in St. Charles County just northwest of St. Louis. In June 2015, the company opened its 40,000 square-foot flagship brewery in Maryland Heights, Missouri. The company brews O’Fallon Gold, 5-Day IPA, Hemp Hop Rye, Wheach, Zeke’s Pale Ale and Smoked Porter, which won a Gold Medal at the 2004 Great American Beer Festival. The brewery also brews seasonal beers including Strawberry Best, King Louie Toffee Stout and O’Fallon Pumpkin. To learn more, please visit ofallonbrewery.com.

About Quest Beverage

Quest Beverage was established in November 2016 to develop relationships with craft brewers in Mexico for the purpose of importing authentic Mexican craft beers into the U.S. Led by a team of beer-industry veterans, the company currently imports four brands from two Mexican breweries, Cerveza Rrëy, based in Monterrey, Mexico, and Cerveza Urbana, based in Mexicali, Mexico. Learn more at questbev.com, cervezarreyusa.com and cervezaurbanausa.com.