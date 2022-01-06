CERIA Brewing Partners with Vitalant to Reward Colorado Blood Donors

ARVADA, Colorado – CERIA Brewing, the Colorado-based, family-run alcohol-free craft beer company co-founded by former Blue Moon brewmaster Keith Villa, Ph.D., announced a Dry January® promotion in partnership with Vitalant, the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider.

In honor of National Blood Donor Month in January 2022, and in recognition of Dry January®, a month where many decide to forego alcohol, donors over age 21 who donate blood at any of Colorado’s nine Vitalant blood donation centers will receive a voucher for a free six-pack of CERIA’s alcohol-free Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale or Indiewave West Coast style IPA craft beers, while supplies last. Vouchers are redeemable online at CERIABrewing.com.

Dr. Villa, a Colorado native, has been an active blood donor for over 30 years and is supporting the donation drive in January when supplies are typically lower due to the holidays, cold weather, busy schedules, and cold and flu season. The need is particularly urgent now as the pandemic forced 539 Colorado blood drives to cancel in 2021 alone.

“I know my donation can be used by patients who are in critical need of blood in a variety of emergency situations as well as for routine lifesaving surgeries, cancer treatment and more,” Dr. Villa says.

“And while it is recommended that blood donors refrain from drinking alcohol before giving blood and shortly after donating, there’s no reason they can’t be rewarded with the great taste of a 0.0% ABV craft beer.”

Dr. Villa adds, “According to the World Health Organization, ‘blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person — the gift of life. A decision to donate your blood can save a life.’”

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to celebrate and reward the lifesaving impact of blood and platelet donors. It has been celebrated each January for over 50 years and coincides with one of the most difficult months to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients.

Dry January® is for anyone who thinks they would benefit from a break from alcohol. It is a chance for people to reset their relationship with alcohol. Participating in Dry January® is good for your skin, your energy, your weight and your mental well-being.

There are nine Vitalant donation centers in Colorado and blood drives throughout the state every week. In Colorado, Vitalant needs to collect more than 450 units each day to meet patient needs across the state.

About Vitalant

Vitalant (“Vye-TAL-ent”) is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S. Every day, Vitalant needs to collect about 5,300 blood, platelet and plasma donations to help save lives.

About CERIA Brewing Co.

CERIA, Inc., a Delaware C corporation, dba CERIA Brewing Company, is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado. The company was co-founded in January 2018 by Keith Villa, Ph.D., creator and former brewmaster of Blue Moon craft beer, and his wife and CEO Jodi Villa. In late 2019, the company won the prestigious “Startup of the Year” Award presented by Food Dive, a leading industry news publisher.

For More Information:

