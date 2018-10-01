Central Standard Brewing and Zipline Brewing Collaborate on IPA

LINCOLN, Neb. — Central Standard Brewing of Wichita, KS, and Zipline Brewing Company of Lincoln, NE today announced the forthcoming release of their first collaboration brew, Morir Soñando, releasing into limited markets in mid-October.

“Great beer starts with great ingredients, and this one is no exception,” said Central Standard founder and brewer Ian Crane. “We hand zested over 450 pounds of fresh oranges to be added post boil along with a generous dosing of citrusy hops. With an additional vanilla and lactose addition, this thing screams orangesicle.”

“We were psyched to host the folks from Central Standard today,” said Zipline Founder MarcusPowers. “They really know how to push boundaries and we wanted this beer to do that. Morir Soñando is crazy juicy and laden with vanilla, orange and cream character.”

About Central Standard Brewing Company

Wichita’s premier brewery and taproom, Central Standard Brewing produces a wide range of styles including seasonal, Belgian, IPA, Barrel Aged, Sour and Wild/Brett Beers. Central Standard is fresh off a Gold Medal win at the Great American Beer Festival in the Historical Beer category. With over 20-years of combined brewing experience, our brewers are freaks when it comes to making the perfect beer. For more information visit centralstandardbrewing.com, facebook.com/centralstandardbrewing, twitter.com/DrinkCSB, Instagram.com/DrinkCSB

About Zipline Brewing Company

Zipline Brewing Company crafts artisan ales and lagers with high quality precision in Lincoln,Nebraska. Zipline was born from the founders’ innate sense of adventure and their desire to connect with the thrill-seeking spirit in all craft beer fans. Our approach is clean, simple, and direct to help you focus your energy on enjoying Brave New Brews. For more information, visit ziplinebrewing.com or follow us on facebook.com/ZiplineBrewing, twitter.com/ziplinebrewing and instagram.com/ziplinebrewing.