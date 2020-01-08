Central District Brewing and Nomadic Beerworks Launch New Kids on the Block Amber Lager

AUSTIN, Texas – Central District Brewing, the small batch brewery located in the central business district of Austin, Texas, and South Austin craft brewery Nomadic Beerworks have collaborated to create two Texas variations of the California Common. Dubbed “New Kids on the Block,” as a nod to the breweries recent arrival to the Austin beer scene, the Rustic Texas Amber Lager will launch at both breweries on Saturday, January 11th, at 12 p.m. Bat City Brew Tours will provide complimentary shuttle services between Central District Brewing and Nomadic Beerworks during peak launch party hours so that guests can try the two variations.

Pushing 6% ABV, “New Kids on the Block” has been prepared at each brewery using the same re-harvested yeast originally pitched at Nomadic Beerworks. Although Central District Brewing and Nomadic Beerworks have used the same recipe, Central District Brewing’s Co-Owner and Master Brewer Adam Duley is expecting that each one will have subtle but noticeable differences.

“We expect that there should be a slight variation in flavor and aroma. For example, our variation of “New Kids on the Block” will be slightly more hoppy than Nomadic’s,” said Duley. “However, as each beer will feature the same re-harvested yeast, Texas malts, and northern brewer hops, both variations will maintain a nutty, caramel, malt-driven aroma with a pronounced woodsy and berry character. We’re really excited for our guests to taste the two variations.”

This collaboration celebrates the 2019 openings of both brewhouses. Central District Brewing celebrated its grand opening in May 2019, and Nomadic Beerworks subsequently opened in June.

To help facilitate this collaborative release and allow guests to try both variations, Bat City Brew Tours will shuttle fans from brewery to brewery throughout the day. Beginning at 1 p.m., the complimentary shuttles will depart every 45 minutes. Custom koozies will also be gifted to those who purchase a collaboration pint glass at either venue.

“The Rustic Texas Amber Lager is a fantastic representation of a California Common with a Texas twang to it,” said Bryce Tyranski, Co-Founder of Nomadic Beerworks. “We were beyond excited to collaborate with Central District Brewing on this beer, especially as it acknowledges both of our emergence onto the Austin beer scene. This is a release that is very special to the both of us.”

The event will be free to attend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP before the event at https://www.facebook.com/events/2581452572098861/.

About Central District Brewing

Central District Brewing opened on Red River Street, just a block from the Austin Convention Center, in March 2019. Helmed by husband-and-wife duos Adam and Angela Duley and Joe and Julie Ballato, the small-batch brewery focuses on seasonal beers developed by Adam, the Master Brewer of Central District Brewing. The brewery began producing a roster of rotating house options in May 2019. In addition to beer, Central District Brewing offers food from Batch Craft Beer & Kolaches. The 1,500 square foot space features a post-industrial modern setting with copper accents and live ferns. For more information, please visit Central District Brewing’s website, www.centraldistrictbrewing.com, or follow the brewery on Facebook (/centraldistrictbrewing) and Instagram (@centraldistrictbrewing).

About Nomadic Beerworks

Nomadic Beerworks is a New American-style brewery from brothers Bryce and Dan Tyranski, who were determined to open a brewery like no other in South Austin. Located at 3804 Woodbury Drive, the former warehouse has been completely renovated with both indoor and outdoor seating. The brewery has continuously obtained multiple accolades since opening in June 2019. With a strong barrel and coffee program, Nomadic Beerworks has extended hours, so drinking beer is possible all day long. For more information, please visit the Nomadic Beerworks website, www.nomadicbeerworks.com, or follow the brewery on Facebook (/nomadicbeerworks) and Instagram (@nomadicbeerworks).