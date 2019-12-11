Central Coast Brewing Signs Distribution Agreement with Local Craft Distribution

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Central Coast Brewing (CCB) has signed a distribution agreement with Local Craft Distribution, based in Solvang, California. Local Craft Distribution specializes in sales and distribution of finely crafted beer, wine, cider, and spirits to customers in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

George Peterson, owner and founder of Central Coast Brewing notes “at CCB, we pride ourselves on selling the freshest beer possible.” Peterson adds, “We believe that Local Craft Distribution is the perfect partner to help maintain our high standards and to continue to help educate the craft beer consumer on the importance of fresh beer.”

“The CCB team has always admired Local Craft’s excellent customer service and sales efforts,” said Stormy Trevino, director of sales and marketing at Central Coast Brewing. “They have a well-deserved reputation for building strong, long-lasting relationships with their customers. Of equal importance to us is that Local Craft is an independently owned and operated company. All this adds up to a perfect fit with CCB.”

This new agreement with Local Craft Distribution allows CCB to provide award winning beer to their loyal customers throughout the Central Coast and to grow into the Santa Barbara and Ventura County areas. The entire CCB team is excited to be a part of this new opportunity and partnership.

About Central Coast Brewing

Established in 1998, Central Coast Brewing offers an extensive craft beer portfolio ranging from award winning IPAs, Pale Ales, and Lagers to unique specialty releases. CCB has won awards at the local, state, national, and international levels, including numerous Great American Beer Festival medals and a prestigious Gold placing for its Lucky Day IPA at the bi-annual World Beer Cup. As a community driven business, CCB donates beer, time, and money to dozens of worthy charities and non-profits up and down the state.CCB beer has been found throughout the Central Coast of California for many years.