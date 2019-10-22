Cellar West and Culture Beverage Announce Distribution Partnership

BOULDER, Colo. — Award-winning small brewer Cellar West Artisan Ales has announced a new partnership with Colorado distributor Culture Beverage. After nearly three years of highly limited self distribution, Cellar West will now service a wider landscape of Centennial state premium accounts with the assistance of Culture.

Culture Beverage represents Shelton Brothers Importers within the state of Colorado, specializing in small beer, cider, and mead makers, with rich stories and unique products, from around the world.

“The partnership with Culture Beverage is a step towards getting our award winning farmhouse-style ales into the hands of more Colorado beer enthusiasts,” says Cellar West’s owner/brewer Zach Nichols. “This partnership aligns our brewery with several other artisan beverage producers within the Culture Beverage family. We’re looking forward to working with them and their knowledgeable team to share more of our oak-aged wild ales and saisons.”

“We are really excited to bring on a local producer that shares our passion for terroir driven products,’ says General Manager Xandy Bustamante. ‘Cellar West is making some of the best beer in Colorado, and we are excited to help introduce them to more bottleshops, restaurants, and bars across the state.”

Culture Beverage began distribution of the Shelton Brothers portfolio in early 2019. In the near future they are planning a tasting room in Westminster, Colorado that will allow consumers to experience a wide range of unique, artisan beers from around the world, all of which are distributed by Culture.

Cellar West Artisan Ales opened in Boulder, CO in December 2016 with a focus on oak-aged Belgian-style farmhouse ales. Early accolades include a silver medal at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival and acknowledgement as one BeerAdvocate’s 50 Best New Breweries the same year. Cellar West moved to an expanded production space and tasting room in Lafayette, CO in December 2018 and just earned another silver for their Westfield at this year’s GABF.

Effective immediately, Culture Beverage will proudly manage sales of all cases and kegs of Cellar West beer in the Colorado market.