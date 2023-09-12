Celebrity Ambassador Cynthia Bailey and Seagram’s Escapes Launch New Berry Mimosa

ROCHESTER, N.Y.— Seagram’s Escapes has once again partnered with its go-to celebrity ambassador Cynthia Bailey to co-create a new Berry Mimosa flavor. This delicious, flavored malt beverage offers a convenient grab and go option designed to attract consumers interested in traditional mimosas, which have seen sales growth of +10% over the last 4 years.

“Berry Mimosa is a modern, cocktail-inspired flavor that offers a refreshingly sweet taste perfect for any occasion,” said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram’s Escapes Brand Director. “We expect strong ROS and distribution performance as we roll out this flavor with an aggressive promotional campaign featuring Cynthia.”

In addition to in-store merchandising and packaging featuring Bailey, promotional support will include personal appearances and flavor samplings at iHeartRadio Music Festival and iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina. The offering is available to ship now and complements the expansive lineup of more than a dozen existing Seagram’s Escapes flavors.

Flavor is the #1 driver of purchase. Research indicates that Seagram’s Escapes is the brand best known for flavor and variety. ??? Additionally, the brand introduced new packaging graphics that offer a refreshed, premium design further enhancing the beach backdrop familiar to customers.

Seagram’s Escapes Berry Mimosa is available now in 4-packs of 11.2 oz bottles.

About Cynthia Bailey

Actress and model Cynthia Bailey serves as Seagram’s Escapes Brand Ambassador. Berry Mimosa is the second flavor innovation co-created by Bailey. In 2018, Bailey joined forces with the brand to create the top-selling Peach Bellini flavor and now travels across the U.S. as spokesperson for Seagram’s Escapes.

Bailey is a former cast member of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, CEO of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion and founder of Be Better Foundation. She has several businesses including The Bailey Wine Cellar, The Bailey Room Event Space, and CB Vior.

About Seagram’s Escapes

Seagram’s Escapes is a premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors. Introduced in 1985 and based out of Rochester, New York, Seagram’s Escapes is ranked #4 for flavored malt beverage volume. Find Seagram’s Escapes throughout the U.S and Caribbean.

For More Information:

https://www.seagramsescapes.com/