Celebrating Milestones and Charting a Promising Future for Brewbilt Brewing Co.

Brewbilt Brewing Co. CEO, Bennett Buchanan, announces the achievements accomplished in establishing a successful commercial brewery and TapHaus Restaurant.

Bennett Buchanan, CEO, Stated “I am thrilled to share with you the remarkable journey and accomplishments of BrewBilt Brewing since our inception. With unwavering dedication, strategic vision, and the support of our valued shareholders, we have achieved significant milestones that underscore our commitment to excellence and growth.

Since going public in June 2021, we have embarked on an exciting path of expansion and innovation. Our commitment to quality craftsmanship and customer satisfaction has propelled us forward, and I am pleased to report on some of our key achievements:

June 2021: BrewBilt Brewing goes public, marking the beginning of our journey as a publicly traded company.

June 2021: Commencement of construction for our state-of-the-art commercial brewery, laying the foundation for future growth and production.

April 2022: Successfully processed our first line of craft beer, showcasing our dedication to brewing excellence.

July 2022: Self-distribution and sale of our inaugural craft beer, marking a significant milestone in our journey.

September 2022: Initiation of construction for our BrewHaus Restaurant and Taproom, expanding our offerings to include a unique dining experience.

December 2022: Announcement of 140 customers and production of 100BBL per month, demonstrating steady growth and market acceptance.

March 2023: Securing our first large retail accounts with Albertsons and Grocery Outlets, expanding our reach and visibility.

April 2023: Announcement of 300 commercial accounts and increased production to 140BBL per month, indicating sustained growth and demand for our products.

June 2023: Recognition with a ‘Gold Medal’ from the California Commercial Craft Beer Competition, highlighting the exceptional quality of our brews.

October 2023: Invitation to appear on CBS News ‘Good Morning Sacramento,’ further amplifying our brand presence and recognition.

December 2023: Grand opening of our BrewHaus Restaurant and taproom, providing customers with a memorable and immersive experience.

January 2024: Establishment of a partnership with Mussetter Distribution for all commercial sales, enhancing our distribution network and market reach.

March 2024: Achievement of cash-flow positivity with the BrewHaus Restaurant, showcasing our ability to diversify revenue streams and drive profitability.

March 2024: Expansion to 450 commercial accounts and increased production to 200BBL per month, reflecting sustained growth and market demand.

These milestones are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the unwavering support of our community. As we continue to chart our course for the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to sustained expansion, profitability, and industry value.

Our revenue models, encompassing both commercial sales and our TapHaus Restaurant, are designed to support our long-term growth objectives. By leveraging our strengths and seizing opportunities in the market, we are confident in our ability to maintain and increase profits while enhancing the overall value of BrewBilt Brewing.

With each milestone we achieve, we further solidify our position as a leader in the craft beer industry and create opportunities for value appreciation.

In conclusion, I want to express my sincere gratitude to our customers, suppliers, staff, friends and family for their continued support and confidence in BrewBilt Brewing. Together, we have laid a strong foundation for success, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to pursue our vision of excellence and innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.brewbiltbrewing.com/