CBA’s Cisco Brewers Unveils Brand Refresh with New Summer Seasonal

NANTUCKET, Mass. – In honor of its 25th anniversary, Cisco Brewers is unveiling an updated logo and new packaging design for its full lineup of seasonal and year-round beers. The updated modern look, which pays homage to the brand’s New England roots and laid-back water lifestyle, will be landing on shelves across New England this month, starting with brand-new summer seasonal Summer Rays Golden Ale.

“With 2020 marking Cisco Brewers’ 25th anniversary, we wanted to reinvigorate the brand with a fresh new look that celebrates its heritage and strong connection to New England’s coastal lifestyle for our new legion of fans,” said Marimé Riancho, Senior Director of Marketing for Cisco Brewers. “We were initially planning to unveil the new logo design and packaging next month, but since fans have been stuck indoors, we decided to release our new Summer Rays Golden Ale early to share a reminder of what’s waiting for everyone once we’re able to get back outside.”

The updated logo and packaging design retain the authentic spirit of the Cisco Brewers brand while capturing a more modern look and feel that appeals to the brand’s expanding fanbase. The refreshed logo plays up the recognizable C-shape from the original logo and amplifies the reference to the New England coast with a graphical depiction of rippling ocean waves. Each brand in the portfolio will feature a unique color scheme and bold iconography – such as the whale’s tail on best-seller Whale’s Tale Pale Ale – set against an ocean horizon with a lighthouse-studded Nantucket Island in the background.

The first release featuring the new brand design and 16-ounce pack size, Summer Rays Golden Ale, is an easy-drinking golden ale packed with tropical hop aroma. The refreshing summer seasonal clocks in at just 4.4% ABV and 19 IBU and is available in twelve-packs of 12-ounce cans and four-packs of 16-ounce cans.

“We could all use a jump-start on summer right about now, and Summer Rays is a light sessionable Golden Ale with bright hop flavors,” said Mark Valeriani, Cisco Brewers Lead Brewer. “This crisp and citrusy little brew is made for hitting the beach, stashing in your boat cooler, or in our current time, having a little slice of summer to enjoy at home.”

Cisco Brewers will be rolling out its full portfolio featuring the refreshed brand design and new packaging throughout the spring and summer, with plans to fully transition to the new look and feel by the fall.

Summer Rays Golden Ale

Cisco Brewers’ Summer Rays was made with three things in mind: the sun, the coast, and laid-back good times. It’s an easy-drinking, refreshing Golden Ale packed with tropical hop aroma containing Galaxy, Azacca, Saaz and Citra hops. At 4.4% ABV, it’s a super sessionable beach companion—deserving of an ice-packed cooler—and was brewed for relaxing with good friends while the sun reflects off the Atlantic Ocean in front of you.

Hops: Galaxy, Azacca, Saaz, and Citra

ABV: 4.4% ABV

IBU: 19

About Cisco Brewers

Cisco Brewers is Nantucket’s first and only craft brewery and prides itself on celebrating a deep-rooted New England island heritage through its portfolio of approachable, sessionable and coastally-inspired beers. Founded near Cisco Beach in 1995 by hard-working, entrepreneurial islanders who began selling beer from their outdoor brewery, Cisco Brewers has gained a cult-like following across the Northeast, built on its laid-back, good times lifestyle. Its open-air beer garden on Nantucket Island aims to connect travelers, tourists, and locals alike over a refreshing pint or two, and has been named a top travel destination by Time Magazine, The Huffington Post, Travel & Leisure, and Men’s Journal. In addition to its Nantucket location, Cisco Brewers operates a brewpub in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and other seasonal pop-up pubs throughout New England, including one in Boston’s vibrant Seaport district.