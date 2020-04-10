CBA’s Appalachian Mountain Brewery Launches Weekly Live Streamed Music Events

BOONE, N.C. — Starting this Friday, April 10th, Appalachian Mountain Brewery is bringing its weekly Live Music events straight to viewers, wherever they may be. As part of its commitment to supporting the High Country community, AMB united with long-time non-profit partner We Can So You Can to recreate its weekly Live Music series at the pub into a virtual live concert experience with the dual goals of bringing the community together while also raising money for the Hunger and Health Coalition, a North Carolina non-profit organization committed to providing basic needs like food and medicine to the community, especially during times of need.

“During a time when we’re required to be socially separated, we wanted to find a way to bring our High Country community together through the power of music,” said Danny Wilcox, Senior Manager of Marketing Activation for AMB. “We’re encouraging viewers to crack open their favorite AMB beers and ciders and celebrate some of our favorite local musicians.”

The High Country Happy Hour concert series not only allows AMB to support these North Carolina musicians, but it also provides a fundraising platform for Hunger and Health Coalition. 100% of the proceeds raised during the concerts will go directly to fund HHC’s local programs, with matching donations from the We Can So You Can Foundation of up to $1000 for the first three weeks of the series.

For a schedule of High Country Happy Hour events and to live-stream the virtual concerts, go toAMB’s Facebook page. Upcoming concerts:

April 10: Andrew Massey and the Midnight Americans

April 17: The Harris Brothers

April 24: Andy Ferrell

May 1: The Older Brothers

About Appalachian Mountain Brewery

Nestled in the High Country of North Carolina, Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) is dedicated to making seriously delicious craft beer, while focusing its business model on community, sustainability, and philanthropy. The brewery is deeply rooted in the Boone community and supports dozens of local non-profits each year through the We Can So You Can Foundation and its Pints for Non-Profits program at the taproom. AMB has earned numerous awards for its innovative craft beers and ciders, including its year-round Lager and Not an IPA (P.S. It’s an IPA), which won gold and silver, respectively, at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival, and Boone Creek Blonde Ale, which earned gold at the 2017 Great American Beer Festival. AMB’s core portfolio also includes Long Leaf IPA, Spoaty Oaty Pale Ale, and Porter, a gold medal winner at the Great International Beer and Cider Competition.

About We Can So You Can

The We Can So You Can nonprofit is a 501(c)(3) mission driven public charity funded in part by Appalachian Mountain Brewery to support the communities by giving to Education, Agriculture, Renewable energy and Veteran Services. The WCSYC has been a catalyst for giving and raising additional funds for many different organizations and nonprofits. The main initiatives of the foundation areLong Leaf Alliance, Honey Bee Ecosystems, Daniel Boone Amphitheatre Revitalization, OVAAT – One Vet at a Time, and Pints for Nonprofits which AMB uses funds from its pub beer sales to give back to numerous nonprofits throughout North Carolina.

About Hunger and Health Coalition

Hunger and Health Coalition has been serving the High Country for over 38 years. Providing services for people especially during times of need. Some of their core services include the Free Pharmacy, Food Pantry, Fresh Market, Food Recovery, and a county-wide Backpack Program for kids in the school system. During this crisis so many people are without jobs and are relying on key organizations like the Hunger and Health Coalition to help get us through as a community.