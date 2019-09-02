Catawba Brewing to Release King Don’s Pumpkin Ale and Emperor Don’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale

MORGANTON, N.C. – Catawba Brewing Co. will release its duo of pumpkin beers – King Don’s Pumpkin Ale and Emperor Don’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale – on Sept. 6. And, to celebrate National Drink Beer Day on Sept. 28, the brewery will give a free limited-edition anniversary pint glass with a purchase of a pint of King Don’s (limit one per customer).

King Don’s Pumpkin Ale (5.5 percent ABV)

King Don’s Pumpkin Ale is named for one of the original North Carolina brewers who created one of the first commercially available pumpkin beers. King Don’s uses five separate barley varieties, fresh pumpkin, and an assortment of spices (cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, nutmeg) to create its complex flavor profile. The flavors meld into this wonderfully smooth orange-hued beer.

Emperor Don’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale (7.8 percent ABV)

Same name. Bigger throne. King Don’s pays homage to the originator of the pumpkin beer in North Carolina, but Emperor Don’s Imperial Pumpkin Ale carries the crown to the next level. Bigger, bolder, and more regal than our original pumpkin ale, this new variant is everything you love about the King and more. After all, it’s good to be King, but it’s better to be Emperor.

Both ales will be available on draft and in cans; King Don’s in 12 oz. 6-packs and Emperor Don’s in 16 oz. 4-packs in all tasting rooms and Catawba’s five-state distribution.