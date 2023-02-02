Castle Island Launches Distribution in New Hampshire

Award-winning brewery from Boston starts shipping beer to the Granite State next month.

BOW, NH – New Hampshire beer drinkers received good news this week when Castle Island Brewing Company announced they will begin distributing their beers throughout the Granite State.

The Boston-area brewery shared news of the expansion after months of planning and discussion with their distribution partner, Amoskeag Beverages, located in Bow. Castle Island and Amoskeag had been in discussions throughout the pandemic and ultimately decided to begin selling the brand in February.

“We are extremely excited to partner up with Castle Island Brewing and bring their amazing beers to stores and restaurants all across NH,” said Amoskeag Craft Brand Manager, Bret Pollock. “The culture they have created in the beer industry is what NH craft beer drinkers are looking for: high quality beer, plenty of style offerings and consistency.”

For Castle Island, the move to New Hampshire is a strategic one. The company had an eye on New Hampshire for some time but needed a sales leader with experience selling into large chains before they felt comfortable expanding north. In 2022 Castle Island found that leader when they brought on Erica Talbot, the company’s Wholesale Director and a New Hampshire native, whose sales career spans more than a decade working for large breweries in New England and California.

“Amoskeag is a natural fit for Castle Island,” said Talbot. “They strive for world-class service for their retailers and we at Castle Island believe in creating outstanding beer that is approachable for everyone. We look forward to providing the live free or die drinkers a New England brand they can rely on.”

Castle Island is launching the state with their four top-selling brands – Keeper IPA, Fiver, Hazy IPA, White Ale, and Hi-Def Double IPA – which will be available in both 16oz cans and kegs statewide. Launch parties and sampling events are scheduled for the week of February 6th. Details and more information can be found on the company’s website, Facebook page (castleislandbeer), and Instagram channel (@castleislandbeer).

Castle Island has locations in Norwood, Mass. and South Boston, Mass., both of which are open to the public for on-site taproom sales and cans to-go. Hours and additional information about the brewery, including a list of retail locations near you, can be found on the company’s website (castleislandbeer.com). Email contact@castleislandbeer.com or call 781.951.2029 with any other questions.

About Castle Island:

Castle Island is an award-winning brewery dedicated to the idea that beer should be inclusive, approachable, and excellent. Best known for their flagship Keeper IPA and charity-focused Fiver Hazy IPA, Castle Island has developed a deep bench of styles and a reputation for consistency, quality, and price. You can find Castle Island beer throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire in cans and on draft, as well as at their own brewery and taproom locations in Norwood, Mass. and South Boston, Mass.