Cascade Lakes Revamping Labels for Full Line of Beers

BEND, Ore.— Cascade Lakes Brewing Co., Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery, announced that it will adorn its full line of craft beers with beautiful new labels. The first cans and tap handles with the new labels began hitting the market in late July, including a new Imperial IPA, Overlander, that will be released in 19.2-ounce cans.

Central Oregon artist Janessa Bork of Vivi Designs created the artwork for the new labels, which represent Cascade Lakes’ new energy. Each new label features a colorful outdoor scene unique to each of Cascade Lakes’ beers, with many including favorite Central Oregon activities such as camping and mountain biking.

The name of each beer as well as the brewery name will also be more prominently displayed. And each will include a more detailed description of the beer, including tasting notes.

“Like us, these new labels are rooted in Central Oregon,” said Andy Rhine, co-owner and general manager of Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. “We aimed for a truly beautiful design that will help Cascade Lakes beers stand out on increasingly crowded store shelves. Just as important, though, these new labels present beer drinkers with much more insightful information about the brew, so they can make the right beer decision to fit their taste and mood.”

Cascade Lakes’ Overlander Imperial IPA—a 2023 North American Beer Awards Gold Medal winner—joins Tropic Blur IPA, Lotus Pils, This IPA, and Blonde Bombshell with updated labels. The brewery’s full line of beers is expected to be updated by fall.

The new labeling is the latest evolution for Cascade Lakes Brewing, which was founded in 1994 and is one of the pioneers of Central Oregon’s craft beer industry. Cascade Lakes was purchased in 2019 by Bend’s Rhine family, who wanted to put their passion for craft beer into practice. In 2022, the family made Cascade Lakes the first and only not-for-profit brewery in Central Oregon in support of a wide range of worthy causes in Central Oregon and beyond.

The family-owned brewery also recently opened Cascade Lakes on Reed Market in Bend, the brewery’s third Central Oregon pub. Bork also created a mural of a pristine Central Oregon mountain scene in the new pub, too.

Cascade Lakes’ not-for-profit model has also helped channel the brew team’s focus into making the highest quality craft beer possible, most recently winning two gold medals in the 2023 North American Beer Awards, an annual competition.

“We wanted to refresh our labels to better tell the story of who we are, where we’re from, and the quality of beer we brew,” Rhine said. “We couldn’t be happier with the results.”

About Cascade Lakes Brewing Co.

Founded in 1994, Cascade Lakes Brewing Co. is Central Oregon’s only not-for-profit brewery and among the region’s pioneering breweries. Locally owned and operated by the Rhine family, Cascade Lakes is a bold, genuine, and innovative brewing and eatery company that remains true to its deep local roots. As a not-for-profit, Cascade Lakes donates its entire net profit to a wide range of causes, many focused on stewardship, conservation, and animal welfare efforts. Cascade Lakes can be found in stores across six states (WA, OR, CA, ID, MT, and NV), on select bar and restaurant taps, and at the brewery’s brick-and-mortar pubs in Redmond and Bend. A third Cascade Lakes pub is set to debut in Bend in the summer of 2023.

For More Information:

https://www.cascadelakes.com/